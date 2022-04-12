Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin share new wedding photos, spotted in public first time after marriage

South Korea’s A-list couple, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, shared new photos from their dreamy wedding on April 11. They were also spotted at the Incheon International Airport heading to America. According to some local outlets, they were allegedly flying off for their honeymoon.

The airport appearance was the first public appearance the couple made after tying the knot on March 31 in a lavish wedding. The couple’s reel love story on Netflix’s Crash Landing on You made waves across international waters, and so did their real-life marriage.

The Crash Landing on You couple were holding hands at the airport. Though they arrived separately, local news footage showed Hyun Bin carrying Son Ye-jin’s purse and jacket. The moment led many to call the former a true gentleman.

New wedding photos of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin revealed

The public was only treated to a few pre-wedding pictures of Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin officially on the day of their marriage. Thanks to people who attended the ceremony, clips of the actress walking down the aisle, the couple’s vows, and many such moments, made it to social media.

VAST Entertainment, Hyun Bin’s agency, posted more photos from the wedding and reception of the couple. Under a rich flower-decorated arc, the couple stood hand in hand, smiling for the pictures. The last two photos may be from the reception, as the couple changed into a different outfit but still shined bright, hand in hand, yet again.

The company captioned the images as:

“This is VAST Entertainment. On March 31, actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin wrapped up their wedding amidst everyone’s support and blessings. We thank you for the support you’ve sent once again.”

The couple were spotted at the Incheon International Airport on the same day, heading to Los Angeles, USA. As it was the couple’s first public appearance since the wedding, multiple outlets reported that they were flying off to celebrate their honeymoon.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin showing off their chemistry at the airport, presumably away from the public’s eyes.

Madz⚡️ @BINJINHEAVEN Newlyweds Hyun Bin and Son Yejin depart for New York and L.A for their honeymoon 🤍 Newlyweds Hyun Bin and Son Yejin depart for New York and L.A for their honeymoon 🤍 https://t.co/NnWBHcRp2z

dev BINJIN 🍯🌙 @yourbae856 SO SHE WAS POINTING TO HYUN BIN THE REPORTER ASKED WHY DIDNT THEY COME TOGETHER!!! DAFOK HELPSO SHE WAS POINTING TO HYUN BINTHE REPORTER ASKED WHY DIDNT THEY COME TOGETHER!!! DAFOK HELP 😭 SO SHE WAS POINTING TO HYUN BIN 😭😭😭 THE REPORTER ASKED WHY DIDNT THEY COME TOGETHER!!! DAFOK https://t.co/G2EQcRVKN9

ً @sonyejinpics the way hyun bin carried yejin's handbag for her🥺 the way hyun bin carried yejin's handbag for her🥺 https://t.co/IfEIM7SpAv

Audiences noticed a similarity in their choice of destination. As per fans on Twitter, the couple's first dating rumor was sparked when they went grocery shopping in America in January 2019. The couple's agencies denied the reports.

However, via their agencies, the couple confirmed that they were in a relationship in January last year after Dispatch secretly released photos of the two meeting each other.

It is reported that the couple's luxurious wedding, with lavish flower decorations, a scrumptious menu, and multiple wedding dresses, cost around 100 million KRW.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar