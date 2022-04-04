How much did Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s fairytale wedding cost?

South Korea’s A-list couple, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Seoul on March 31, 2022. Many glimpses of the event spread on social media, and the couple’s wedding vows moved many to tears. At the same time, the lavish ceremony had everyone calling it nothing less than a fairytale.

According to a report by Insight, the couple had an expensive menu full of sumptuous dishes, while the flower decorations at the venue alone cost 25 million KRW (about 29,496 USD).

dev BINJIN JAGIYA @yourbae856



the way she said she can’t believe it🥲 they’ve come so faaaar during these 4 years. its the FINALLY for me. “hello baby, finally today is our wedding, i still can’t believe it” — son ye jinthe way she said she can’t believe it🥲 they’ve come so faaaar during these 4 years. its the FINALLY for me. “hello baby, finally today is our wedding, i still can’t believe it” — son ye jinthe way she said she can’t believe it🥲 they’ve come so faaaar during these 4 years. its the FINALLY for me. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/XCiyk80kF3

With many A-list stars attending the event, the couple reportedly hired a security team for 10 million KRW (about 8,230 USD) per day. As one of the most trending days of 2022, take a look at the cost of the couple’s wedding, from venue to food to the bride’s dresses.

Get to know how much Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s lavish wedding ceremony cost

Korea’s ‘IT’ couple, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin took over the Twitter trends with #BinJinWedding on their wedding day, March 31, 2022. The couple, who crash-landed in people’s hearts via Netflix’s Crash Landing on You, held an intimate ceremony in a private outer garden at Aston House in Walkerhill Hotel, Seoul.

As per Insight and Star Today’s report, the rental fee for Aston Hall is more than 15 million KRW (approximately 12,297 USD), but that’s nothing compared to the gorgeous flower decorations, which cost around 25 million KRW (about 20,495 USD).

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas Look how whipped Hyun Bin to his wife, Son Ye Jin 🥰 Look how whipped Hyun Bin to his wife, Son Ye Jin 🥰 https://t.co/Y2zjKuUxGN

The wedding menu for Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's wedding was as royal as the ceremony. Photographer Choi Yong-bin revealed the menu on an Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse into what was served at the ceremony.

At the top of the menu, the words 'JIN & BIN' were typed in gold font. The wedding food consisted of ginseng chicken soup, caviar, and sous-vide seafood. Even a tomato and basil drink as an entree, while baguettes, focaccia, and an organic mushroom cream soup also made it on the menu.

fall in luv @TrcCu1 The menu is decorated simply and elegantly, Son Ye Jin's name is placed before her husband's name. The menu is decorated simply and elegantly, Son Ye Jin's name is placed before her husband's name. https://t.co/9bProz60J9

One of the most expensive beef, Hanwoo, was used for steak dishes with fresh clams for the main course. The menu also had traditional feast noodles. Meanwhile, the dessert section, too, had multiple options. Guests could choose any or all between vanilla bean ice cream, fruits, raspberry chocolate, and honey cakes.

While both Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin looked charming on their wedding day, the former's outfits became the talk of the town too. Son Ye-jin wore three gorgeous dresses, all from well-known brands costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The off-shoulder tulle dress the actress wore in front of the flower arch in the pre-wedding photo is from the Spring 2020 Bridal Collection of Vera Wang. As per Wikitree, the dress cost around 9,800 USD and was customized for her.

sof @xcyrusgang2 this has to be the most beautiful wedding dress i've ever seen. son ye jin always does it classy and dreamy. im saving this in case i ever got married lol this has to be the most beautiful wedding dress i've ever seen. son ye jin always does it classy and dreamy. im saving this in case i ever got married lol https://t.co/UJuv0zn0E7

The most talked-about dress of Son Ye-jin was the sleeveless dress. The gown is from Elie Saab's Bridal Spring/Summer 2022 Collection. Elie Saab is a luxury brand that world-renowned celebrities such as Kate Middleton, Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, and more have worn at prestigious red carpet events.

Considering Son Ye-jin's dress was straight out of the newest collection, the cost of the dress is still undisclosed. However, the average price of a dress from the Lebanese fashion designer is around 66,000 USD.

Meanwhile, the last dress, an off-shoulder gown with intricate floral work on the sleeves, is reportedly from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection of Mira Zwillinger Brunella Wedding Dress, according to Twitter user @__ekleona. The actress wore it while walking down the aisle and taking vows with her first love, Hyun Bin.

As per Insight, the total cost of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's luxurious wedding seems to come up to around 100 million KRW (approximately 81,983 USD). Moreover, Uhm Ji-woon, Song Yoon-ah, Lee Min-jung, Jung Hae-in, Gong Yoo, Cha Tae-hyun, SNSD's YoonA, Gong Hyo-jin, and more reportedly attended the intimate ceremony.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar