Son Ye-jin calls Hyun Bin her ‘first love’ on ‘You Quiz on the Block’ episode preview

The A-list Korean celebrity couple, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, took the industry by storm on February 10 when they announced their wedding plans. Hours before the surprise announcement, the actress called Hyun Bin her “first love” or “첫사랑” on national television in an upcoming You Quiz on the Block episode preview.

The couple made waves across the world with Netflix's hit romance drama Crash Landing on You in early 2020, where they played cross-border lovers.

“My current love is my first love”: Son Ye-jin about Hyun Bin in ‘You Quiz on the Block’ preview

The upcoming episode of the popular variety show You Quiz on the Block will feature the world-famous actress Son Ye-jin. In a preview for episode 142, one of the guest hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho will have a fun time with is the Crash Landing on You actress who has a new project, Thirty-Nine, coming up.

Often called “the nation’s first love,” as her visuals, talent, and experience remain unparalleled in the Korean entertainment industry, the actress was posed with the question:

“As the nation’s first love, who is your first love?”

Without any hesitation, the actress replied with a wide smile:

“My current love is my first love.”

The answer left the two hosts in splits and excitement. In January last year, Son Ye-jin publicly announced her relationship with Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun Bin. Going rock solid with their relationship all this while, the couple created quite a stir earlier this month when fans noticed the actress following a wedding photographer on Instagram.

The actress’ confession of calling Hyun Bin her first love was another heart-fluttering moment for fans, who have been shipping the two since the start of the Netflix drama Crash Landing on You, which aired in 2019-2020. The couple reportedly began dating after the show’s production wrapped up.

Son Ye-jin’s You Quiz on the Block episode will air on February 16 at 8:40 PM KST on tvN.

About ‘You Quiz on the Block’

Also Read Article Continues below

You Quiz on the Block is one of the most popular variety shows hosted by a prominent, multiple award-winning entertainer, Yoo Jae-suk, and comedian Jo Se-ho. The episodes include parodies, skits, playing games, quizzes, becoming a bridge between fans and celebrities, and even having a talk show segment.

Edited by R. Elahi