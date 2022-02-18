Top 6 must-watch Son Ye-jin dramas and movies: Be With You, Something in the Rain, and more

Son Ye-jin, the "Nation’s First Love," and multiple award-winning actress, has been a part of the South Korean entertainment industry for nearly 22 years. Whether it's a classic romance or rom-com, the 40-year-old actress gave them a new touch every time she appeared on screen.

The actress is the youngest to win a Grand Slam in the industry from movies to dramas. The Grand Slam title is given to actors who have won Best Actress in a film category at the three major award ceremonies - Blue Dragon, Baeksang Art and Grand Bell Awards.

Missing Son Ye-jin? Here’s some of her projects to binge-watch

Her new drama, Thirty-Nine, revolves around adult friendships and brings her back to the small screen. However, fans might miss Son Ye-jin and her past charms.

Moreover, when the actress announced wedding plans to her boyfriend, Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun Bin, the world was abuzz with catching her in action. One of the easiest ways is to watch her acclaimed works.

1) Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)

Where to watch: Netflix

A cross-border love story starring Son Ye-jin and her now-fiance, Hyun Bin, the drama has become the pinnacle of K-dramas internationally. The show remains the highest-rated tvN drama in history and has introduced the world to the beauty of Korean dramas.

The unique touch of a rich romance by having a North Korean soldier fall in love with a South Korean heiress broke boundaries and set high expectations for future romance series.

2) Something in the Rain (2018)

Where to watch: Netflix

A fantasy-romance story, Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in won Best Actor and Actress daesangs for the series at various awards. The story marked the actress’ return to the small screen after a five-year hiatus and was applauded for its portrayal of normalizing taboo themes such as older females dating a younger male and exploitation of female employees in the workplace.

3) The Pirates (2014)

The comedy-action movie The Pirates is one of the high-profile projects Son Ye-jin worked on. She even received multiple Best Actress awards for her portrayal of the Captain of Pirates, Yeo-wol.

The period movie revolves around two groups, pirates and mountain bandits, who start a hunt for a whale who accidentally swallows a royal seal. The movie also stars Kim Nam-Gil and Yoo Hae-jin.

4) Be With You (2018)

Son Ye-jin’s highly-successful romantic projects play a big hand in her being the ‘Nation’s First Love.’ One of them is Be With You where she was paired alongside Jo Ji-sub.

The fantasy romance movie had the actress playing Young Soo-ah, a loving wife and mother who comes back to life but with no memory of her family during the rainy season. However, she will disappear once the season ends.

5) The Negotiation (2018)

Before stealing hearts with the love of her life in CLOY, Son Ye-jin shared the screen with Hyun Bin in the action-thriller The Negotiation. The former played the role of a crisis negotiator while the latter played a ruthless, evil kidnapper. The movie remains a must-watch in both actors' filmography.

6) Personal Taste (2010)

Format: TV Series

Another classic on her roster, Son Ye-jin paired up with Lee Min-ho for this 2010 rom-com. In the MBC drama, she played the daughter of a famous architect, Park Kae-in, a clumsy, impulsive, independent furniture designer who starts living with architect Jeon Ji-ho (Lee Min-ho). She thinks he’s g*y and Ji-ho lets her believe that, as his small firm’s future depends on Kae-in.

The two soon start to develop feelings for each other while being each other’s competition. The show even earned a Best Actor award for Lee Min-ho.

Other honorable mentions include A Moment to Remember (2004), Alone in Love (2006) Secret Garden (2011), and The Truth Beneath (2016).

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin recently announced the next step in her personal life by sharing her wedding plans with Hyun Bin.

