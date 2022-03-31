BinJinWedding: Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s fairytale photos take over the internet

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin crash-landed on people’s hearts with their palpable chemistry, the first time fans saw them on the hit Netflix show in 2020. Fast forward to two years, and today, the couple looked stunning in their wedding photos revealed ahead of the ceremony, posted by agency VAST Entertainment.

The couple, with wide smiles, held hands in both the pictures, with flowers complimenting their beauty. The agency shared the duo's pre-wedding photos, saying they would be "taking their first step as a married couple."

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin crash land again in people's hearts with stunning wedding photos

On March 31, the world woke up to official photos from Crash Landing on You lead actors and power couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s marriage. From editing the couple’s wedding photos to seeing them live the dream, #BinJinWedding took over the Twitter trending list in a blink.

In the first image, Son Ye-jin seems to be laughing aloud as she holds Hyun Bin’s hands. The screen behind them suggests that it was the couple’s indoor pre-wedding photoshoot.

In the second image, the couple stands in front of a flower arch in an outdoor setting. The actor’s tall physique looked stunning in a formal white suit, while the actress held his hand with small flowers in her open hair while wearing a white tulle dress.

The wedding will be today, March 31, at Aston House in the Grand Walkerhill Seoul Hotel. VAST Entertainment also asked for “many blessings and warm support” for the actors’ new beginning.

The entire K-drama fandom is rejoicing on social media as they can’t stop swooning over the couple’s wedding photos. Fans shared moments from the couple’s public appearances and took joy in being witnesses to experience the couple’s reel-to-real-life relationship.

They had a bittersweet ending in Crash Landing on You



But they got their happy ending in real life!



They had a bittersweet ending in Crash Landing on You

But they got their happy ending in real life!

2014 hyun bin didn't know that he was looking at his future wife

They're perfect together!

The CLOY power couple announced their wedding to the world on February 10, turning the entire K-drama industry’s eyes on them. Sharing the news personally with fans, Hyun Bin said:

“I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh (Son Ye Jin): to always walk together in the days that lie ahead.”

While Son Ye-jin shared her feelings for her first and last love, saying:

“I have a person that I want to spend the rest of my life with. It’s true. It’s the person you’re all thinking of (Hyun Bin). Just being with him gives me a sense of warmth and dependability.”

The couple had been dating since January 2021, after the conclusion of CLOY. The duo had also worked together previously in the 2018 movie The Negotiation.

Edited by R. Elahi