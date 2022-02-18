Son Ye-jin reveals she aspired to be an actress since her teen years

Actress Son Ye-jin, who recently announced her engagement to Hyun Bin, appeared as a guest on the recently aired episode of the tvN variety show, You Quiz on the Block (via Soompi), and talked about her passion for acting as well as wanting her fans to call her “nation’s first love” for as long as possible.

During the episode, the Crash Landing on You star revealed that the dream of becoming an actress is something she has harbored since she was a young teen in middle school.

“I had too many feelings and thoughts inside of me that I couldn’t express, and I thought that I wouldn’t be able to express them in another line of work. I wanted to express them through acting.”

In her last 20 years as an actress, Son Ye-jin has never taken any major hiatus from acting and has appeared in one successful project after another. The blame lies on her inability to pass up on a great script.

“Even if I really want to take a break and get some rest, if I see a great script, then I end up wanting to do it.”

While Son Ye-jin has acted in many different types of shows and films, she has been crowned the reigning queen of the romantic genre. But as per the actress, there is no different method one employs specifically while starring in a romantic drama/film.

“I don’t think acting is divided into genres like romance, comedy, or horror. People who are good at comedy are also good at romance and action. But I do think that people particularly like it when I act in a romance.”

Son Ye-jin on earning the nickname “the nation’s first love”

Fans of the actress know why she deserves the title- given her brilliant performances in films and shows like The Classic, Crash Landing on You, Something in the Rain, A Moment to Remember, who wouldn’t call her 'the nation’s first love?'

While she believes that the honor comes with an expiration date, she wants to enjoy the title for the longest time possible.

“[Realistically] how much longer would I be able to hear people call me that? I do want to hear [people call me that] for as long as I possibly can, since I won’t be able to hear people say that kind of thing anymore once time has passed. [By then] I think people will come up with another nickname for me that suits my age.”

Son Ye-jin leads the JTBC drama Thirty-Nine, alongside Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun.

