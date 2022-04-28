3 celebrities who support Amber Heard

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard saga has recently made headlines, with new revelations going public daily. In February 2019, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued his ex-spouse in a defamation suit of $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in December 2018.

Depp has alleged that the article by Amber Heard dealt a lot of damage to his professional and personal life. The Hollywood star has also gone on to claim during the trials that he lost "nothing less than everything" due to Heard's allegations (in reference to the Washington Post article).

However, Amber Heard has maintained that the op-ed she wrote never named Johnny Depp. In response to the lawsuit filed by Depp, Heard countersued him for $100 million (allegedly) while accusing him of organizing a harassment campaign against the Aquaman star in a bid to harm her professionally.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: The celebrities who are supporting the Aquaman Star

Since the proceedings are still under trial, nothing can be said to maintain objectivity. However, some celebrities have come out in support of both parties. Here are the three celebrities who have lent their support to Heard amid all the backlash she is receiving:

1) James Franco

James Franco on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Image via YouTube)

After amassing global fame with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, James Franco grew as an actor and a filmmaker with projects like Pineapple Express, 127 Hours, The Interview, The Disaster Artist, This Is the End and many more. However, Franco's career graph took a hit when he broke his silence over misconduct allegations.

Interestingly, Franco's name also appeared during the Depp vs Heard defamation trial. The actor has been seen as a person from Heard's camp ever since the initial feud between the ex-couple. Moreover, Franco is on the potential list of witnesses and may appear to testify for Heard when summoned by the court.

2) Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Joe Rogen's Podcast (Image via PowerfulJRE/YouTube)

The CEO of Tesla Motors and currently the world's wealthiest person, Elon Musk, constantly remains in the news. These days, the billionaire has been trending due to news of him trying and eventually succeeding in buying out the microblogging social networking platform, Twitter.

However, many fans also know about the celebrity businessman's relationship with Amber Heard, whom he dated for months after the Aquaman star divorced Johnny Depp. Even after their break-up, Musk supported her during the legal tussle between the actress and her ex-husband.

Interestingly, Musk has also been accused of being in a relationship with Amber Heard at the same time she was married to the Pirates of the Caribbean star. He has denied the allegations, though. It is now to be seen if the tycoon testifies in Heard's favor during the proceedings, as he is on the list of witnesses.

3) iO Tillett Wright

Tillet Wright has been a longtime pal of Heard (Image via Ted/YouTube)

Multi-talented author, photographer, podcast host, and activist iO Tillett Wright is among Amber Heard's friends who have provided their undivided support to the actress. Tillet Wright also told media that Depp allegedly hit Heard.

He even testified against the Fantastic Beasts star, alleging that he hit Amber in the face with a phone.

Edited by Saman