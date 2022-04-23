What did Johnny Depp say about Amber Heard and James Franco? Actor hints at past insecurities during defamation trial

On Thursday, Amber Heard's lawyers cross-examined Johnny Depp following his testimony on the previous two days of the trial. On the third day of Depp's defamation trial against Heard, the actress' lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn questioned Depp about his controversial text to his celebrity friends regarding his ex-wife.

The actor was also asked about his scribblings on a wall with blood from his severed fingertip following his alleged altercation with Heard in 2015. Depp was also asked about his "insecurities" over Heard's interactions with James Franco and Billy Bob Thornton.

Depp's defamation trial of $50 million against ex-wife Heard's op-ed in the Washington Post is currently in its third week at the Fairfax County Circuit Court. The trial is likely to advance further as the actress has countersued Depp for $100 million.

Johnny Depp's statement about Amber Heard and James Franco's alleged relationship

As Heard's lawyer Rottenborn probed Depp, the actor expressed his opinions about the actress and James Franco's alleged courtship on their movie sets. Depp admitted at the time that he believed his then-girlfriend Heard had cheated on him with her co-star.

The former couple's heated argument on a plane from Boston to Los Angeles was also highlighted. On the flight, Johnny Depp reportedly confronted Amber Heard about the allegations of her association with James Franco. Heard had co-starred with Franco in 2008's Pineapple Express and then in 2015's The Adderall Diaries.

Later, a recording was played by Heard's defense, where Depp was heard saying:

"I become irrational when you're doing movies. I become jealous and f***ing weird and we fight a lot more."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also admitted to being insecure about Heard in their relationship. On being asked whether he would be bothered if Heard went out with others, he told the court:

"Occasionally, yes, it did."

inchhighpi @SouthernGirlTea



I wonder if he will confirm this little conversation?



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Amber Heard has helpfully told us what she claims James Franco said to her on the elevator.I wonder if he will confirm this little conversation? Amber Heard has helpfully told us what she claims James Franco said to her on the elevator.I wonder if he will confirm this little conversation? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/rfGdYQVU5K

Amber Heard has previously denied being involved with James Franco. In 2020, during Johnny Depp's defamation trial against The Sun, a CCTV video of Heard and Franco in an elevator was played in court. The footage was reportedly from May 2016, which hints at the timeline of events when Depp and Heard had their "heated" argument about the 127 Hours star.

More on Depp's reported "insecurities"

While cross-examining Johnny Depp's fingertip injury in Australia in 2015, evidence was showcased in court which disclosed that the actor used paint and blood to write messages. In a photo of the furniture displayed by Heard's attorney in court, it was revealed that the 58-year-old actor wrote "Starring Billy Bob and Easy Amber."

The message was also in reference to his allegations about the actress' involvement with Billy Bob Thornton on the set of their 2018 movie, London Fields. Meanwhile, in 2016, Thornton told TMZ that the allegations were "completely false." He also added that the actor never socialized with Heard except for cast dinners.

While the depositions seem to be far from over, in December 2021, it was reported that Johnny Depp's lawyers indicted James Franco in the lawsuit. However, it is unknown when the deposition will occur in the foreseeable future.

Edited by Somava