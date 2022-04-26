“Elon Musk can ban these Minecraft Stans”: Dream, Quackity and more react to Tesla owner buying Twitter

After earning himself a spot as the biggest shareholder and investor of Twitter, billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla owner Elon Musk decided that it was high time to raise the stakes.

Musk first announced his offer to purchase full rights to the microblogging and social networking service on April 14. After two weeks of negotiation under pressure, Twitter has reportedly accepted the $44 billion US Dollar deal.

Dream, Quackity and more streamers react to Elon Musk's recent acquisition of Twitter

Typical Twitter users were not the only people to have a say on the matter. Minecraft star and YouTuber Dream joked about the billionaire being an "idiot" for buying the social media app. Fellow YouTuber George "Memeulous" felt the same way, poking fun at the joke that there was no point in buying the app since it's "free."

Dream @Dream 🤣 what an idiot Elon Musk bought Twitter when it’s literally free 🤣🤣what an idiot Elon Musk bought Twitter when it’s literally free 🤣🤣😂😂🤣😝😝 what an idiot

Memeulous @Memeulous haha why did elon musk spend $44 billion on twitter? i got it for free haha why did elon musk spend $44 billion on twitter? i got it for free

Other Minecraft streamers jumped straight into the jokes as well. Popular YouTuber Alex "Quackity" tweeted on his alt account about the billionaire now having ban hammer rights towards their own fandom.

It's a running gag in the community that Minecraft 'stans' are generally disliked amongst the Twittersphere, so the YouTuber was probably running that joke for clout points.

quackity4k @quackity4k 🖕 finally elon musk can ban these minecraft Stans 🖕 finally elon musk can ban these minecraft Stans 🖕😈🖕

Other streamers and content creators were pretty split in their opinions towards the Tesla CEO's final decision to buy out Twitter.

Matt Wallace @MattWallace888 WOW ELON MUSK JUST ACTUALLY BOUGHT TWITTER!!! WOW ELON MUSK JUST ACTUALLY BOUGHT TWITTER!!!

Internet personality Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" made a statement about it, simply in awe of the realization:

Charlie @MoistCr1TiKaL Elon Musk owns twitter now. That’s some wild shit Elon Musk owns twitter now. That’s some wild shit

Hasan "HasanAbi" went on Twitter and stated the obvious, though it seemed that judging by his tone, the supposedly anti-capitalist and leftist commentator was probably not content with the recent news.

He brought awareness to the fact that Twitter will now be privately-owned, and Elon Musk will have more rights to dictating the new laws of the land.

hasanabi @hasanthehun elon just bought twitter for $44bn dollars. it is now a privately held company. elon just bought twitter for $44bn dollars. it is now a privately held company.

YouTube-exclusive streamer Timothy "TimTheTatman" congratulated Musk for his purchase and personally tagged the billionaire in an attempt to ask him to play Overwatch 2 upon release. He also requested Musk to use his power to verify his head moderator, Twitter user and Twitch streamer Wipz.

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman @elonmusk yo bro congrats on buying twitter- more importantly tho OW2 is coming soon wanna run some duos? @elonmusk yo bro congrats on buying twitter- more importantly tho OW2 is coming soon wanna run some duos?

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman @elonmusk now that you own twitter can you please for the love of god verify @Wipz @elonmusk now that you own twitter can you please for the love of god verify @Wipz

Twitter reacts to Elon Musk's plan

South-African-born Elon Musk is an American-based entrepreneur and billionaire. He is one of many Silicon Valley investors enamored by the idea of solving problems by dominating them.

He first founded the aerospace manufacturer SpaceX in 2002, and then moved onto becoming the CEO of the automotive and clean energy company, Tesla, in 2008. He has since been at the center of controversial, rather unscientific takes with a hint of spreading misinformation.

The business magnate has made it clear that his main initiative for taking financial control of Twitter would be to privatize (out of the government's reach) the company in order to ensure that his version of free speech is delegated across the platform.

He promised to add new features, improve the algorithm and 'defeat' bots, which is a whole entire internet issue on its own.

The latest news has caused uproar throughout the Twittersphere. Twitter users worldwide have begun to trend the hashtag #twittersold to discuss their polarizing opinions towards the acquisition by the disputed executive.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul