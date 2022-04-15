“I made an offer”: Elon Musk splits Twitter users as he offers to buy the entire company

Billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk recently made waves on the internet when he officially acquired a majority stake in Twitter for a whopping $3 billion, making him the biggest shareholder in the company. How could the richest man on earth be satisfied with only this much share? The business magnate is all set to buy the entire company for a whopping amount of $43 billion.

Just one week after making an enormous investment in Twitter, Elon Musk rolled out this massive offer that has certainly created havoc on the internet. As soon as the offer went public, Twitter users began debating whether this buyout is something users would accept.

Furthermore, some users even highlighted the fact that they will leave the platform if the buyout does take place.

Elon Musk plans to take over Twitter with $43 billion

As per Musk's recent tweet, the business magnate has offered $43 billion to Twitter to take over the entire company. Making the offer public, he announced:

In the official offer, Elon Musk pointed out that it's now high time for Twitter to be transformed into a completely private company. As per Musk:

"However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the billionaire noted:

"Will endeavor to keep as many shareholders in privatized Twitter as allowed by law."

The attempted takeover sparks reaction among Twitter users

As expected, the tweet soon went viral, eliciting tons of reaction from users. Most users were mainly concerned about the future of the platform and even shared their views on what could be Musk's next step after the buyout.

With the massive offer going viral on multiple social media platforms, the phrase "Leave Twitter" began to trend with users showing their disapproval for this buyout.

One user even pointed out that nothing will change after this acquisition and that all those people who are threatening to leave the platform are going to stay. Of course, the majority of the users were even outraged over the potential deal.

Dr. Willie J. Montague @RepMontague @elonmusk A man willing to spend $41,000,000,000 for free speech is a good man that I can admire. @elonmusk A man willing to spend $41,000,000,000 for free speech is a good man that I can admire.

Maggie Corchnoy @MaggieCorchnoy @elonmusk If it's accepted I'll close my account. I'm not interested in whatever you have planned. @elonmusk If it's accepted I'll close my account. I'm not interested in whatever you have planned.

Andy Goldstein MBE @andygoldstein05 @elonmusk Elon, Elon. Retract ur offer. Buy Man United. Spend £2b on the best players in the world. Win everything. And then boast about it on Twitter. @elonmusk Elon, Elon. Retract ur offer. Buy Man United. Spend £2b on the best players in the world. Win everything. And then boast about it on Twitter.

✌🏼rosanna arquette @RoArquette @elonmusk What if you actually took that money and helped human beings thrive ? @elonmusk What if you actually took that money and helped human beings thrive ?

Joe Cardillo @joecardillo



You've already made it clear you would control the narratives & operational structure of the company, and as a long-time user & Twitter shareholder that's not good for any of us. @elonmusk No thank you, we do not need another billionaire trying to buy the media & public conversation.You've already made it clear you would control the narratives & operational structure of the company, and as a long-time user & Twitter shareholder that's not good for any of us. @elonmusk No thank you, we do not need another billionaire trying to buy the media & public conversation. You've already made it clear you would control the narratives & operational structure of the company, and as a long-time user & Twitter shareholder that's not good for any of us.

Business magnates and billionaires buying out widely popular social media platforms is nothing new. However, Elon Musk taking over Twitter for that much amount is truly breaking news.

At the moment, the deal hasn't been finalized yet. So, it seems like fans might have to wait a little longer to know some more inside details about this offer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan