“I met George in real life”: Minecraft streamer Quackity’s vlog with GeorgeNotFound has fans buzzing with joy

Popular Minecraft YouTubers and Twitch streamers George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson and Alexis "Quackity" Maldonado are well-known members of the Minecraft community. Both are widely acknowledged for their fun and engaging content.

Earlier today, Quackity uploaded a vlog about his meet-up with GeorgeNotFound. He posted about it on Twitter, emphasizing that he had been working on it for a long time and that it would soon be premiering on YouTube.

youtube.com/watch?v=mzZzzB… I'VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS VLOG FOR SO LONG AND IT'S FINALLY HERE! I MET GEORGENOTFOUND IN REAL LIFE PREMIERING VERY SOON!!! I'VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS VLOG FOR SO LONG AND IT'S FINALLY HERE! I MET GEORGENOTFOUND IN REAL LIFE PREMIERING VERY SOON!!!youtube.com/watch?v=mzZzzB… https://t.co/cKJVqpNCCG

Since 2020, the two have often collaborated on Minecraft content and even in tournaments such as the Minecraft Championship. They met for the first time in early December of last year, and their interaction left many fans in a frenzy.

"IT'S FINALLY HERE!": Minecraft star Quackity releases vlog documenting GeorgeNotFound meetup

The nearly 16-minute vlog starts off with Quackity recounting how the meeting between him and GeorgeNotFound came to pass. He explains how the two met and played Minecraft together, and then Quackity decided to make a solo journey to the UK to meet George.

After the 14-hour-long journey to the UK, Quackity met George soon after landing. The two streamers were excited to meet each other, and got into some shenanigans soon after.

They spent the next day recording a Tiktok video based on an idea from George, which involved the candy "Mentos" and some cola.

my account is GeorgeNotFound seriously @tiktok_us @TikTokSupport this is like the 5th time you've either deleted my video or banned me for literally no reason. please stop, this is insanely frustrating. bring my video back. there is nothing wrong with it.my account is GeorgeNotFound seriously @tiktok_us @TikTokSupport this is like the 5th time you've either deleted my video or banned me for literally no reason. please stop, this is insanely frustrating. bring my video back. there is nothing wrong with it.my account is GeorgeNotFound

George was excited for the Tiktok to be posted and was expecting it to garner millions of views. Predictably, the clip was removed from the platform, no matter how many attempts he made to upload it! To address the problem, George tweeted Tiktok, with even Dream coming to his aid.

Fan reactions to Quackity's "I Met GeorgeNotFound In Real Life" vlog

Psix_o_patka @psix_o_patka @quackity4k My God🥴🤰🤫, when I watched this video my hands were shaking, and now they are shaking too🤭🦋. I feel so bad with happiness. Bad from my joy for you😵‍💫🥴💞🥰🥳 @quackity4k My God🥴🤰🤫, when I watched this video my hands were shaking, and now they are shaking too🤭🦋. I feel so bad with happiness. Bad from my joy for you😵‍💫🥴💞🥰🥳 https://t.co/VzPsnVTwYb

Quackity and George meet Minecraft streamer Jack Manifold

Day 3 of the trip led the duo to Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold's house, where they spent some time with the him and even interacted with his cat.

Jack is an old friend of Minecraft star Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, and has been a part of the Dream SMP since 2020. Jack has been involved in three Minecraft Championships, and has teamed up with Minecraft content creators like Phillip "Ph1LzA" Watson, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold and Jordan "Captain Sparklez" Maron.

Sleepover stream and meeting TommyInnit, Wilbur Soot and KSI

The meetup was followed by a sleepover. Quackity broadcasted an hour-long stream during the sleepover, in which the two talked about various fun subjects and answered questions from Quackity's Twitch chat.

Over the next few days, Quackity traveled around and met various content creators, including Minecraft streamers TommyInnit and Wilbur Soot. George and Quackity also met YouTuber and rapper Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, also known as KSI.

GeorgeNotFound and Quackity are two of the most influential streamers within the Minecraft community. Both are integral members of the popular Minecraft content creator server, the Dream SMP.

