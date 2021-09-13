5 best Minecraft videos by Quackity

Alex "Quackity" is a streamer best known for his stream raids and his contributions to the Minecraft Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

Quackity is often seen collaborating with creators, like Olajide "KSI" Olatunji Jr and Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, when he isn't streaming with those on the private survival-multiplayer server such as Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Nick "Sapnap," Karl Jacobs, and more.

Quackity's main channel, ironically, doesn't have as much content uploaded onto it that's centered around Minecraft. He often posts videos of him streaming on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") on his second channel, Quackitwo.

That being said, there are still plenty of gems uploaded to his main channel. In this article, we'll count down the five best Minecraft-related videos by Quackity.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal views on the subject.

5 of the best Minecraft-related videos by Quackity

5) I Played Minecraft With Hank From Breaking Bad

Quackity's most recent upload, I Played Minecraft With Hank From Breaking Bad, has currently landed at 3.4 million views and counting.

The video prominently guest-stars Dean Norris. Norris is an actor on the show, Breaking Bad. George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson and Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschoch are also featured in the video.

In the video, the four goof around and loosely attempt to beat Minecraft. It's quite entertaining to watch the humor of an actor and a streamer mesh.

4) Minecraft's Got Talent, Ft. JunkyJanker and Fitzyfitz

On 20 September 2019, Quackity uploaded Minecraft's Got Talent, featuring JunkyJanker and Fitz."

Ironically, the video is the second in the series. The first video is titled, Minecraft's Got Talent 2.

The video sees Cameron "Fitz" McKay and Nick "Junky Janker" Cantu in an American Idol style set-up, judging contestants as they perform a variety of talents in Minecraft.

3) Minecraft, But We Are In A Shopping Cart

This video may look familiar to readers, and that's because the thumbnail and title have been satirized to reflect the style of videos made by both Clay "Dream," and George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson.

The aforementioned streamers are featured prominently in the video, where they are forced to beat the game while bound to a shopping cart with Quackity. Two of the challengers will be inside the cart, while the third individual pushes the cart around.

2) Minecraft's Got Talent FT. Dream and MrBeast

In this episode of Minecraft's Got Talent, Quackity is accompanied by two more hilarious judges for his talent show.

Clay "Dream" and Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson feature as the two additional guests for this episode, judging the acts as they come and go.

1) KSI Is The Funniest Minecraft Player Ever

In the video, KSI Is The Funniest Minecraft Player Ever, Olajide "KSI" Olatunji Jr joins Quackity to explore the world of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

There are a few other members of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer also featured in the video, such as Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosh, Clay "Dream," George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, and more.

