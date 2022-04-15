"You are not welcome in my community": Dream addresses controversies and responds to doxing threats

Dream has been at the center of attention quite often over the past couple of days, no thanks to his very questionable tweets across all of his of Twitter accounts. In an attempt to do damage control, the Minecraft star went live on April 13 in a Twitch stream titled "lets talk controversy." A YouTube user was able to reupload the full VOD with sound for viewing.

Feeling that he was yet again clipped out of context, Dream took to Twitter to talk about what he felt was the most important statement from his stream on the matter of doxing (the malicious spreading and broadcasting of personal information about an individual or organization on the internet):

"If you participate in doxing of people, if you participate in harassing and threatening people: you are not welcome in my community, you are not part of my community, and I do not like you."

Dream splits community with his latest tweet yet again

Once again, the Minecraft YouTuber's latest tweet has revealed new information and exposed the reality of the situation for those who were not originally fully aware. The content creator clarified his stance on doxing in a recent stream, and even brought his own community into the matter.

dream @dreamwastaken Just because people clipped one 10 second poorly worded clip of reassurance out of context from my stream last night, here’s my repeated stance on doxing for my entire career, and what was actually said yesterday: Just because people clipped one 10 second poorly worded clip of reassurance out of context from my stream last night, here’s my repeated stance on doxing for my entire career, and what was actually said yesterday: https://t.co/qa4wiIesIb

But the "10 second poorly worded clip of reassurance out of context" in question was posted by a viewer mid-stream the same day he went live and actually turned out to be a minute long. In the clip, he stated that the chances of someone with a significantly small following getting genuinely doxed are "astronomically small" and that they shouldn't "worry about it."

(Pre-debut) Gram @DukeTheGrammer "If you get doxxed, don't worry about, it because no one came to MY house and threatened ME who has a lot more followers than you"



- Dream 2022 "If you get doxxed, don't worry about, it because no one came to MY house and threatened ME who has a lot more followers than you"- Dream 2022 https://t.co/QTvwTZbBwe

It's important to note that Dream finally went live to address the controversies only after getting burned for replying to a small account that disagreed with one of his many problematic tweets. The latter eventually had to private their account to avoid backlash from the content creator's huge audience.

becky @falltubbo you’re sending millions of followers after it? look at her bio? do you not see a problem with that ?? you’re sending millions of followers after it? look at her bio? do you not see a problem with that ?? https://t.co/zRmmy5aVJX

Viewers have mixed reactions, trend #dreamOUT on Twitter

Friends and fans alike praised the content creator for bringing attention to a very important issue within the internet community, and wished him well as he battles against allegations and controversies.

Benni @RealBenex @dreamwastaken There will always be so many stupid people in this cruel world, who only wish you the worst. Don't know why people are like that, I'm sorry you have to deal with that constantly. We need more positivity in this world. Much love man! @dreamwastaken There will always be so many stupid people in this cruel world, who only wish you the worst. Don't know why people are like that, I'm sorry you have to deal with that constantly. We need more positivity in this world. Much love man!

dani ²⁸ @xXdani_elaXx @dreamwastaken i’m so sorry that you have to keep repeating this dream, you don’t deserve all the hate you’re getting @dreamwastaken i’m so sorry that you have to keep repeating this dream, you don’t deserve all the hate you’re getting

But a majority of viewers were disappointed. Many pinpointed the fact that even though Dream may have attempted to take responsibility for his own words and actions, he completely failed to hold his own community accountable as well.

He especially failed to acknowledge the power he holds as a role model to his younger fans, who will blindly support and move as a mob in order to protect their favorite creator.

One viewer noted that there is a hypocrisy in the things that the Minecraft YouTuber tends to say, and that his words may be incongruous with what he actually believes.

coco @shimuso dream @dreamwastaken Just because people clipped one 10 second poorly worded clip of reassurance out of context from my stream last night, here’s my repeated stance on doxing for my entire career, and what was actually said yesterday: Just because people clipped one 10 second poorly worded clip of reassurance out of context from my stream last night, here’s my repeated stance on doxing for my entire career, and what was actually said yesterday: https://t.co/qa4wiIesIb u only care about how harmful harassment is when its you getting harrassed .. i find that a bit odd twitter.com/dreamwastaken/… u only care about how harmful harassment is when its you getting harrassed .. i find that a bit odd twitter.com/dreamwastaken/…

Dream critics have decided that enough is enough, and have even gotten another hashtag trending on Twitter to show their disdain towards the content creator. Many even teased jokes about "ratio"-ing his alt account with a follower base of 1.8 million and it somehow worked.

A few participants even brought up their favorite streamers who not only took accountability for their own actions, but made sure their audience was holding themselves accountable as well, something the Minecraft YouTuber has failed to do countless times.

josh @josh_randomjunk #DREAMOUT



Hey look a content creator actually being aware of toxic behavior and taking the time to fully discuss it and acknowledge that it's not ok instead of ignoring or driving the conversation towards himself



Dream, do better. Hey look a content creator actually being aware of toxic behavior and taking the time to fully discuss it and acknowledge that it's not ok instead of ignoring or driving the conversation towards himselfDream, do better. #DREAMOUT Hey look a content creator actually being aware of toxic behavior and taking the time to fully discuss it and acknowledge that it's not ok instead of ignoring or driving the conversation towards himselfDream, do better. https://t.co/UK0Wyssqbg

Donna 🇨🇦 @SuperSquidoodle



He's taking responsibility for his audience.



youtu.be/VCOYVwydODY @josh_randomjunk I'd like to throw another hat in the ring. Charlie talking about how there's a small percentage of his audience being toxic, but as small as it is, it's still a problem, and people need to not be toxic.He's taking responsibility for his audience. @josh_randomjunk I'd like to throw another hat in the ring. Charlie talking about how there's a small percentage of his audience being toxic, but as small as it is, it's still a problem, and people need to not be toxic. He's taking responsibility for his audience.youtu.be/VCOYVwydODY

#dreamOUT is still currently trending on Twitter, and the discourse surrounding whether the popular content creator should still have a platform prevails.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul