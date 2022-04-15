"You are not welcome in my community": Dream addresses controversies and responds to doxing threats

Dream has been at the center of attention quite often over the past couple of days, no thanks to his very questionable tweets across all of his of Twitter accounts. In an attempt to do damage control, the Minecraft star went live on April 13 in a Twitch stream titled "lets talk controversy." A YouTube user was able to reupload the full VOD with sound for viewing.
Feeling that he was yet again clipped out of context, Dream took to Twitter to talk about what he felt was the most important statement from his stream on the matter of doxing (the malicious spreading and broadcasting of personal information about an individual or organization on the internet):
"If you participate in doxing of people, if you participate in harassing and threatening people: you are not welcome in my community, you are not part of my community, and I do not like you."
Dream splits community with his latest tweet yet again
Once again, the Minecraft YouTuber's latest tweet has revealed new information and exposed the reality of the situation for those who were not originally fully aware. The content creator clarified his stance on doxing in a recent stream, and even brought his own community into the matter.
But the "10 second poorly worded clip of reassurance out of context" in question was posted by a viewer mid-stream the same day he went live and actually turned out to be a minute long. In the clip, he stated that the chances of someone with a significantly small following getting genuinely doxed are "astronomically small" and that they shouldn't "worry about it."
It's important to note that Dream finally went live to address the controversies only after getting burned for replying to a small account that disagreed with one of his many problematic tweets. The latter eventually had to private their account to avoid backlash from the content creator's huge audience.
Viewers have mixed reactions, trend #dreamOUT on Twitter
Friends and fans alike praised the content creator for bringing attention to a very important issue within the internet community, and wished him well as he battles against allegations and controversies.
But a majority of viewers were disappointed. Many pinpointed the fact that even though Dream may have attempted to take responsibility for his own words and actions, he completely failed to hold his own community accountable as well.
He especially failed to acknowledge the power he holds as a role model to his younger fans, who will blindly support and move as a mob in order to protect their favorite creator.
One viewer noted that there is a hypocrisy in the things that the Minecraft YouTuber tends to say, and that his words may be incongruous with what he actually believes.
Dream critics have decided that enough is enough, and have even gotten another hashtag trending on Twitter to show their disdain towards the content creator. Many even teased jokes about "ratio"-ing his alt account with a follower base of 1.8 million and it somehow worked.
A few participants even brought up their favorite streamers who not only took accountability for their own actions, but made sure their audience was holding themselves accountable as well, something the Minecraft YouTuber has failed to do countless times.
#dreamOUT is still currently trending on Twitter, and the discourse surrounding whether the popular content creator should still have a platform prevails.