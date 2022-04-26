Where to watch the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial live? Schedule, livestream details, start time and all you need to know

Johnny Depp’s $50 million lawsuit against Amber Heard has been trending over the internet for the last few days. The trial is going on at Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse.

Depp has filed the case to prove that the allegations made by Heard about abusing her during their marriage are false. The issue escalated after the Aquaman star wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018, identifying herself as a survivor of s*xual violence.

Heard did not mention Depp’s name and the public was smart enough to understand that it was him since they were well aware of the problems going on between the duo. Depp is seeking compensation of $50 million for the damage done to his career and an additional $350,000 for punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, and court costs.

Further details about Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard’s trial

The court proceedings will start at 10.00 am US Eastern Time with a break of 15 minutes in the morning and a lunch break of 1-2 hours. This will then be followed by another break of 15 minutes in the afternoon after which the trial will be adjourned for the day at 5.00 pm.

Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Amber Heard (Image via Barry King/Getty Images)

The trial will take place from Monday to Thursday for five weeks, except for May 9 and May 12 since Judge Penny Azcarate will be going for another conference.

People who want to see the proceedings live can watch it on Court TV and it will be available for streaming on courttv.com. Other YouTube channels that would air the trial include Law and Crime Network, the Daily Mail, and Sky News.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tied the knot in 2016 and separated the following year. The latter accused Depp of abusing her, which Depp denied. They settled their divorce in August 2016.

The duo has been facing each other in court for the last few years. The Pirates of the Caribbean star also sued The Sun for calling him a wife-beater.

Edited by Khushi Singh