"Why are you biting me?!": Twitch streamer QuarterJade's cat hilariously won't stop biting her

Jodi "QuarterJade", a member of the popular streamer group Offline T.V. (OTV), is a Twitch streamer with over eight-hundred thousand followers on Twitch. She streams a variety of games like Valorant and League of Legends with other members of OTV, including her boyfriend John "Masayoshi."

On her latest stream, she was talking to her audience before she jumped into playing Valorant. While hanging out with her chat, one of her cats was on her lap while the other was sitting nearby.

While she was chatting, the cat to her right leaned over and bit the streamer's arm, who was shocked at the behavior and tried scolding it.

"So I watched her- Don't bite me!"

QuarterJade's cat won't stop biting her

QuarterJade then returns to her conversation, but is again interrupted by the cat biting her. This time, she tries to be more forceful in repremanding the feline, but the cat keeps trying to bite her arm.

"On this tiny little crevice- Hey! You guys! Please!"

Jodi then tries to reason with the cat, pleading for it to stop the biting and to leave her alone, asking why the pet was acting so strange. She then thinks that the cat is trying to get closer to the one on her lap, so the streamer throws her arms up to show that she isn't doing anything.

"Please, no. Why are you biting me? I'm not protecting her, have her! I don't want her!"

After attempting to bargain with the feline, the cat then runs over to her raised arm and bites it again. The streamer then looks into the camera with a defeated look, scolding the cat a few more times before joking that she has two cats for adoption.

"No! No! Does anyone want two cats? I have two cats for adoption, one is about a year and a half the other is around eight months, so well behaved!"

Members of Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, with some genuinely curious about how to deal with a cat acting like this.

With such a great moment being captured live, one can only wonder how Jodi's cats are when they're not on camera.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul