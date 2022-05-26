"You work with Twitch police now? Shut the f**k up!" - Disguised Toast rages at his viewers during a livestream

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" lashed out at his viewers and went on a banning spree after getting annoyed by fans present in his Twitch chat.

One of the moments during his livestream involved a fan telling him to change his gaming category. The constant messages from the fan irritated the OfflineTV (OTV) member, and he immediately banned them.

He expressed his anger at the viewer by stating that he had changed his gaming category 10 minutes back and aggressively stated:

"How about you refresh your f***ing stream or stop being a category Andy! What, you work with Twitch police now? Shut the f**k up!"

Valkyrae and Sykkuno are left stunned after Disguised Toast lashes out at his viewers

The OTV squad featuring Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Miyoung, and Toast were grouped to play Fall Guys during a recent broadcast. Things were going smoothly till the point when Toast began raging at his fans for one thing or another. His rage-filled rants stunned his streamer friends.

After Toast banned the viewer and called them a "category Andy," Valkyrae tried to justify the viewer's actions and tried to calm him by saying:

"Look Toast, listen. Let's look at it from a different perspective. Maybe they're just trying to help. From his perspective, he didn't refresh the page. So you know, it looks like..."

The former Facebook Gaming streamer interrupted Valkyrae and exclaimed:

"Maybe he should refresh the page before thinking about correcting the streamer!"

Another incident occurred during the same stream where viewers wanted to know what Disguised Toast was snacking on. He began ranting once again by saying:

"Chat, I said I'm eating okra. How many times are you going to ask? Why is it so important to them to know what I am snacking on!"

Fans present in his Twitch chat began trolling him by constantly asking what he was eating and telling him to change his gaming category. Sykkuno joined in on the prank and said:

"Wait, you're playing Cake Bash? Well, Toast, if you change your category, they'll know that you aren't playing Cake Bash. Surely, because they're looking at the category."

The 30-year-old streamer blasted at his viewers once more as they questioned him about Among Us content. Listening to his infuriated address, Sykkuno mentioned:

"Guys, Toast woke up today and just chose war, I think."

Valkyrae added to Sykkuno's message and warned the former Hearthstone pro's viewers by telling them not to ask any questions and to converse with him using selective statements.

Fans react to Disguised Toast raging at his viewers

The YouTube comment featured fans providing their views on the streamer. Some fans stated that the streamer should not let his emotions build up and should let it all out.

Fans reacting to the streamer lashing out at his viewers

Some fans called out the streamer's Twitch chat.

Fans reacting to the streamer lashing out at his viewers

Disguised Toast is a popular Twitch streamer and content creator who began streaming on Twitch back in 2016. Since then, he has established himself as a well-known personality and currently has more than 2.5 million followers and garners a viewership of 13k viewers per stream.

