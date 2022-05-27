Watch: Valkyrae falls off her chair after getting jump scared

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" tagged along with her good friend Thomas "Sykkuno," and the duo played some horror games during their recent livestream.

An unexpected encounter with a non-playable character (NPC) caught the 100 Thieves co-owner off guard and got jump scared while playing a game called The Closing Shift.

Valkyrae's reflex reaction to the jump scare caused her to fall off her gaming chair and hurt herself by hitting her head and abs. The hilarious yet painful incident worried her fans.

Valkyrae gets jump scared by an NPC in The Closing Shift and hurts herself

The Queen of YouTube Gaming and Sykkuno played some horror games like Slenderman and The Closing Shift during their latest collaborative broadcast.

The Closing Shift is an indie game on PC that was released on March 18, 2022. It is a Japanese survival horror game where players take on the role of a girl who is on her closing shift. Players embark on a puzzle-solving mission in a spooky walking simulator.

The streamers spent an hour in the game, and as the game progressed, they were required to go down a flight of stairs. A woman NPC with a baby stroller zoomed in, which acted as a jump scare at the end of the staircase.

This scene scared Rae, resulting in her shouting and jumping off her gaming chair. She burst out laughing and exclaimed:

"Oh, my s**t! What the f**k! What the f**k! Ow, ow, ow, everything hurts! Oh my god."

Timestamp: 02:08:36

The GTA 5 RP gamer tried to calm herself down and stated that her body had started to hurt:

"Ow, my abs, oh my god! That actually hurt so bad, oh my god. I don't feel good. I don't feel good, I want to take a minute."

She laughed once more and claimed that this particular jump scare was one of the worst scares that she had seen in-game for a long time:

"Okay, that was actually the worst jump scare I've had in so long."

Fans got worried and asked her if she was feeling fine. Her reply was:

"I feel sick. I feel like I clenched every muscle in my body. I actually hurt myself."

Funnily, Sykkuno made a small "huh" sound which scared Rae once more. She asked Sykkuno if he also got startled by the same NPC. He said:

"Oh yeah, this was one of the scariest parts for me. One of the scariest. She (the NPC) just came out of nowhere!"

Valkyrae readied herself, and both YouTube Gaming stars continued with their scary journey in-game.

Fans react to Valkyrae getting jump scared

The streamer's clip made an appearance on r/LivestreamFail, and fans called Valkyrae's scare a top-tier jump scare.

The YouTube comment section, too, was bustling with a ton of fan reactions.

Fans talking about the streamer getting jump scared (Image via Offline Funny/YouTube)

Sykkuno played The Closing Shift on May 12 and got scared by the same female NPC. The incident frightened him so badly that he almost cursed on stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi