Hunter x Hunter fan who pledged 1000 punches a day till the series returned, here's how he looks now

Japanese YouTube streamer and content creator Tarue Totugeki has been streaming himself doing 1,000 punches every day until the popular Shounen anime series Hunter x Hunter resumes its serialization. Tarue Totugeki began his quest back in 2020 and continues to do so to this day.

A tweet by a Twitter user an7 (@killugonist) went viral on the social media platform on May 25 as it garnered more than 75k likes and 192 replies under the conversation thread, highlighting the YouTuber's daily quest.

an⁷ @killugonist there's this guy who livestreams himself doing 1,000 punches a day until hunter x hunter resumes serialisation and look how tattered his clothes are now compared to when he first started 😭

Twitter goes wild after seeing a Hunter x Hunter fan stream himself punching 1,000 times a day since 2020

Fans on the social media platform were amazed to see the Hunter x Hunter fan's dedication. The original poster stated that Tarue Totugeki managed to do 10,000 punches instead of his usual 1,000 punches for 11 hours during a recent broadcast.

an⁷ @killugonist today he did 10,000 punches instead of 1,000 and he streamed for almost 11 hours straight 😦

an7 also highlighted the progress Tarue Totugeki has made over the course of two years.

an⁷ @killugonist the progress is insane 🤯 his twitter is @TarueTotugeki btw !!!

Some Twitter users did not understand why the Hunter x Hunter fan was undertaking such an ordeal. They were intrigued to see the health benefits Tarue Totugeki had over the course of two years.

dangan ⚡️🔥 — @ BC Hiatus @GalaxyDanGan @killugonist Curious what the benefits of doing this are from a health standpoint. I'd love to see a before and after of his muscular progress 👀

Anime fans were interested in learning how the YouTube streamer's training attire got shredded.

Aimi Sushi Panda @SleepySushiRoll @killugonist How the hell would his clothes be shredded? That makes no sense

Fans began quoting legendary actor and martial artist Bruce Lee's famous dialogue.

Angrychieftain @AngryChieftain



Angrychieftain @AngryChieftain

Or something like that. I don't remember the quote lol @killugonist "do not fear a man that practices 1000 punches in one day, but fear the one who practices the 1 punch for 1000 days..."Or something like that. I don't remember the quote lol

Darren @Darrensacoolguy @AngryChieftain

Darren @Darrensacoolguy @AngryChieftain

- Bruce Lee @killugonist "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times."- Bruce Lee

Twitter user Thisisme (@thisism01040528) expressed their dislike for the Shounen anime and mentioned that they had to stop at the 70th episode.

Thisisme @Thisism01040528 @killugonist Hunter hunter is ..... just okay. Had to stop round episode 70ish cuz it became garabage tho. Im sure it got better but got too bad for me.

Some Twitter fans tried to categorize the different types of Hunter x Hunter fans present on the internet.

Avid enjoyer of random shit @Leggotheeggos

-you watched the anime and have some merch

-you read the manga

-you watched the movies

-you know everything about the lore

Avid enjoyer of random shit @Leggotheeggos

-you watched the anime and have some merch

-you read the manga

-you watched the movies

-you know everything about the lore

-THIS GUY @killugonist There are a few types of HxH fans-you watched the anime and have some merch-you read the manga-you watched the movies-you know everything about the lore-THIS GUY

Twitter users applauded Japanese anime fans and mentioned that they're on a different level altogether.

Fans started comparing the YouTuber's training with Isaac Netero from HxH and stated how the latter took two years to train.

txtdarimaul @MaulBurz @killugonist The funny thing is Netero training took 2 years. This guy also did it in 2 years. I think Togashi waited for this moment to comeback so this guy would take the exact same years of training as Netero did 🤯

Some viewers took the opportunity to make some jokes.

Twitter user trap (@trrapsena) compared Tarue Totugeki to Dark Souls 3's DLC boss Slave Knight Gael.

trap @trapsena @killugonist Bro looks like the before and after of slave knight gael

Fans keen to watch the anime fan's content on YouTube can find his latest livestream hosted on May 25 below.

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular anime series that has been on a hiatus since 2018. Earlier this week, die-hard fans of the anime went berserk after Yoshihiro Togashi posted a cryptic tweet on his Twitter handle. The tweet seemingly announced the return of the fan-favorite anime series.

