Hunter x Hunter fan who pledged 1000 punches a day till the series returned, here's how he looks now

Japanese YouTube streamer and content creator Tarue Totugeki has been streaming himself doing 1,000 punches every day until the popular Shounen anime series Hunter x Hunter resumes its serialization. Tarue Totugeki began his quest back in 2020 and continues to do so to this day.
A tweet by a Twitter user an7 (@killugonist) went viral on the social media platform on May 25 as it garnered more than 75k likes and 192 replies under the conversation thread, highlighting the YouTuber's daily quest.
Twitter goes wild after seeing a Hunter x Hunter fan stream himself punching 1,000 times a day since 2020
Fans on the social media platform were amazed to see the Hunter x Hunter fan's dedication. The original poster stated that Tarue Totugeki managed to do 10,000 punches instead of his usual 1,000 punches for 11 hours during a recent broadcast.
an7 also highlighted the progress Tarue Totugeki has made over the course of two years.
Some Twitter users did not understand why the Hunter x Hunter fan was undertaking such an ordeal. They were intrigued to see the health benefits Tarue Totugeki had over the course of two years.
Anime fans were interested in learning how the YouTube streamer's training attire got shredded.
Fans began quoting legendary actor and martial artist Bruce Lee's famous dialogue.
Twitter user Thisisme (@thisism01040528) expressed their dislike for the Shounen anime and mentioned that they had to stop at the 70th episode.
Some Twitter fans tried to categorize the different types of Hunter x Hunter fans present on the internet.
Twitter users applauded Japanese anime fans and mentioned that they're on a different level altogether.
Fans started comparing the YouTuber's training with Isaac Netero from HxH and stated how the latter took two years to train.
Some viewers took the opportunity to make some jokes.
Twitter user trap (@trrapsena) compared Tarue Totugeki to Dark Souls 3's DLC boss Slave Knight Gael.
Fans keen to watch the anime fan's content on YouTube can find his latest livestream hosted on May 25 below.
Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular anime series that has been on a hiatus since 2018. Earlier this week, die-hard fans of the anime went berserk after Yoshihiro Togashi posted a cryptic tweet on his Twitter handle. The tweet seemingly announced the return of the fan-favorite anime series.