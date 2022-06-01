QTCinderella announces a real-life Beyblade tournament featuring Ludwig, JustaMinx, and more; fans go into a frenzy

Twitch streamer and The Streamer Awards 2022 host Blaire "QTCinderella" took the internet by storm after she revealed that she is hosting a real-life Beyblade tournament featuring multiple streaming personalities.

The Twitch content creator shared a minute-long announcement video featuring 32 streamers that would be participating in the IRL Beyblade tournament.

Fans on social media platforms are ready to tune in for QTCinderella's Beyblade tournament

The Twitch content creator teased her fans by tweeting a cryptic message on May 31, asking her fans to keep the upcoming Sunday free as she had something planned out for the day.

The following day, she surprised the streaming community by announcing a real-life tournament for the fan-favorite animanga series Beyblade. The event will feature several prominent streamers and influencers.

Some of the big-name content creators include the likes of Scarra, Ludwig, JustaMinx, Bnans, Will Neff, CodeMiko, RichCampbell, and Shroud.

Twitch streamer and tournament participant Andrea Botez claimed that she was not aware of Beyblade, but she is looking forward to competing in the tournament:

Popular YouTuber and Twitch content creator Eric "Pointcrow" pointed out a feature photograph that was used in the reveal video.

QTCinderella replied:

Several streamers were present in the reply section of the tweet:

G4TV host Gina Darling pointed out the importance of various components present in the Beyblade and asked the competing streamers to thoroughly study ways of optimizing their blade.

Some Twitter users expressed their disappointment by stating that QTCinderella was focusing on inviting big content creators instead of those who have been supporting the niche.

QT's announcement tweet was a top post on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail and more than 260 fans provided their take in the reaction thread. Fans were surprised to see that Shroud was making an appearance.

Several fans wanted to know which series of Beyblade would be featured for the tournament.

Some Redditors expressed their concerns regarding a certain controversial Twitch streamer.

Fans wanted to know if playing with Beyblades required any actual skills.

A die-hard Beyblade fan mentioned that there's some skill involved when a player launches the Beyblade into the Battle Arena.

Several fans applauded the streamer's initiative for hosting events featuring top Twitch streamers and content creators.

The event is scheduled to premiere this coming Sunday, i.e., June 5, 2022, on QTCinderella's official Twitch channel.

