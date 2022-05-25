"What a scumbag"- QTCinderella tries to defend Ludwig as Mizkif calls him out for using their cat on livestreams

In a recent clip from QTCinderella’s stream, she and Mizkif talked about the cat she shares with Ludwig. Although Ludwig said he got the cat for her, QTCinderella pointed out on social media previously that she had bought it.

Mizkif was roasting Ludwig over using the cat to create content, but to Cinderella’s credit, she did try and defend her boyfriend on the call.

“Ludwig’s whole thing was ‘I bought QT the cat after years. What a scumbag!”

QTCinderella chats with Mizkif about Ludwig using their cat on livestreams

QT laughed along with Mizkif about the whole situation, saying that Ludwig used the cat to farm a video on YouTube, and it did work out for the streamer. She would just laugh and shrug it all off while talking to Mizkif:

“What do you expect?”

Mizkif didn’t let up though, even though both streamers were laughing about the situation. He roasted Ludwig without mercy throughout the call. It was not a gesture that Ludwig made to surprise QT, but a cat purchased by the streamer for herself.

“I literally thought he surprised you or something with the cat. Some anniversary. So, you bought the cat, he took the cat, and said ‘I got QT the cat after years!’”

Miz just laughed about the whole situation and how Ludwig got to make content with the cat that QTCinderella bought, even though he claimed otherwise.

“What a scumbag! That’s so good. How much was the cat?”

QT confirmed the cat cost $2,000, and Ludwig didn’t even buy it. To the latter's credit though, QTCinderella said he takes more care of the cat than she does. However, Mizkif quipped that should be the case since Ludwig is using the cat in his eight-hour streams and in his other YouTube content.

YouTube comment section talks about cat prices, and Ludwig vs. Mizkif

According to one YouTube comment, this was the definition of a “Mogul Move” and Ludwig was definitely living that life. He got to claim credit for buying the cat, despite spending no money to do so.

Spend no money, get all the credit? That's a Mogul Move (Image via QTCinderella Clips/YouTube)

When it comes to this situation, some were confused that Ludwig was the bad guy since Mizkif was openly mocking the streamer in his girlfriend’s voice chat. Others thought Ludwig would never do such a thing. However, one user noticed that their YouTube feed featured one of his streams that co-starred the cat.

Who is the real villain here? Mizkif's doing all the trash talk, according to YouTube (Image via YouTube)

When it came to the cost of the cat itself, some were baffled. Spending $2K on a cat seemed like a lot to some commenters. Others claim they can just go feed a stray cat and solve the issue. One reply stated that that kind of price would be fine for a big cat, but not that tiny, adorable one.

QT spent quite a lot on one kitten, and it confused several commenters (Image via YouTube)

However, one user succinctly put it that it’s nobody’s business how a streamer spends their money. She bought the cat from a friend and didn’t support a pet breeder with questionable ethics. There was nothing wrong with what she did.

Does it really matter how much she spent on the kitten? One user doesn't think it's a big deal (Image via YouTube)

One YouTube commenter had a real question though:

"When is Ludwig going to buy a ring to put on QTCinderella’s finger?"

When will Ludwig finally put a ring on it? That's the question eating at one YouTube commenter (Image via YouTube)

ludwig @LudwigAhgren finally got QT her cat finally got QT her cat https://t.co/mCRZkygCAR

It doesn’t seem like the streamer is too upset about Ludwig using the cat in his content, or his claims that he bought the cat. It turned into comedic content across both of their channels, if nothing else.

