Sykkuno, Tinakitten, and others react as Ludwig shares pictures of the cat he got for QTCinderella

Streaming sensation Ludwig picked up a cat for QTCinderella, and posted a pair of pictures of him with the cat, with the streamer looking frustrated or annoyed about the whole affair.

It has led to streamers and fans from around the world showing off for the cat, or offering to help name the cat. However, Ludwig made the mistake of letting his stream viewers help name the cat, via a game of marbles.

Ludwig finally gives a cat to QTCinderella, internet offers to help name it

The internet was overcome with love for this small and adorable white kitten that the streamer got for QTCinderella. Some of the biggest streamers and content creators had something to say on social media about this kitten.

Sykkuno was just delighted by the cat and expressed himself with a very simple tweet.

TinaKitten felt now that he had acquired one kitten, it was time to get another one right away.

Naming the cat however, was a contentious topic. OTK suggested the name “Jambo," and Maya Higa tweeted out a lengthy list of names. However, the streamer said that his chat came up with the name “cracker," so Maya had them beat, hands down.

Alinity felt one of Maya’s names really spoke to her, and that was “Dinkdonk”, while Brookeab chose “chicken tendies." Unsurprisingly, helping pick a name for the kitten was a popular topic. Jack Manifold also chose a name, going ahead with “Prezoh."

Quite a few fans of Ludwig and QTCinderella also offered their thoughts on a name for the adorable kitten.

QTCinderella pointed out in the streamer’s thread that she paid for the cat, despite Ludwig saying he was the one who had got her the cat.

However, the streamer did attempt to allow his chat to help name the kitten, which led to some hilarious albeit disastrous results.

“Cracker” wins marbles' race for the name of QTCinderella’s kitten

It’s always a mistake to allow the internet to name anything, and this moment was no exception. On May 16, 2022, the streamer let his fans influence the outcome in a game of marbles. The marbles were all named, and the one which got to the end first was going to be declared the winner.

The streamer seemed very high on Ludwig III, but at the absolute last second, it was sniped, with another marble getting to the end first. Covering his face with his hands, the streamer showed visible concern about the name that won out in the end.

“Cracker?!”

The YouTuber getting QTCinderella the cat was also a topic of discussion on Reddit, with one user saying the Twitch mods would be fuming over the kitten's name. This is thanks to the word “cracker” being banned on the platform.

Some were glad to see that QTCinderella finally got the cat she wanted, and others said it was interesting that the cat featured on Ludwig's lap in its first-ever stream.

However, in a plot twist, the cat's name did not wind up as Cracker. According to Reddit, the final name was Marbles, which was another chat suggestion.

The cat is genuinely adorable, and everyone quickly fell in love with it on social media, even if the streamer’s chat did try to give it a strange name. Marbles the cat has found a home with the content creators.

