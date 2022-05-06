QTCinderella cancels Girls Trip after a positive COVID test in the group

QTCinderella, on the back of her Sh*tcamp and Streamer Awards events, planned another massive real-life streaming extravaganza. The suitably named “Girls Trip” featured some of the biggest names in streaming, including JustaMinx, LilyPichu, AriaSaki, the Botez Sisters, and many more. QT was partnering with HypeX for the mega three-day streaming event.

Unfortunately, the trip had to be canceled because one member tested positive for COVID-19. So QTCinderella did what she felt was right, ensuring everyone was isolated and ending the trip to keep as many participants safe as possible.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella I've got the worst news ever -

One of the girls tested positive for covid this morning (despite testing negative yesterday)



The rest of us tested negative.



To be responsible we're cancelling the rest of the trip and everyone will be isolating. I'm so incredibly sad and sorry.

QTCinderella makes a disappointing announcement, 'Girls Trip' canceled

Despite everyone being negative on their Covid tests the day before, a group member wound up testing positive. The streamer did not give the name but said via Twitter that the event had to be canceled for the safety of everyone involved.

“I’ve got the worst news ever - One of the girls tested positive for covid this morning (despite testing negative yesterday). The rest of us tested negative.”

The streamer said she was incredibly sad and sorry, but she chose to be responsible and make sure everyone was safe. Unfortunately, there’s no word if there will be another event like this planned by QTCinderella. Many fans who were planning to tune in to Twitch and witness their favorite streamers were also left disappointed.

Several of the streamers that participated gave thanks to QTCinderella for bringing them all together, and hopefully, it created some new friendships as a result. Sydeon gave heartfelt thanks to the streamer, whereas Cinderella’s co-streamer, Maya blamed HasanAbi.

Sydney🔮 @Sydeon @qtcinderella Qt you are such a gem. Thank you for bringing us all together, it was such a pleasure to spend even a little bit of time with you all. This was such a hard choice to make, but so proud of you for being responsible and for all your hard work!!!

Andrea Botez @itsandreabotez @qtcinderella Even for a night it was so nice to all be together 🥹 thank you QT for bringing us together and being an amazing and responsible host. There will always be next time! ❤️

There has been no announcement of another event, but despite that, fans from all over the world came together to share sympathy and appreciation for what the streamers were doing.

Streamers and fans disappointed but appreciative of Cinderella

Huge names like BrookeAB, Myth, and many more came through to reply to the streamer as she made the incredibly tough decision to end things early.

LG xChocoBars @xChocoBars @qtcinderella I am so so sorry qt i know how much effort and time and MONEY you put into all of this 😭😭😭😭 i hope everyone is okay please dont be hard on yourself. SENDING YOU SO MUCH LOVE ❤️

Valkyrae spoke up, too, giving appreciation to the streamer for all the time, energy and effort she put in to make this event a success, only to cancel early. Pokimane came through with the same energy in her tweet.

RAE @Valkyrae @qtcinderella So sorry qt :( you always go far and beyond with your events and I know it must take so much energy, time and effort. I'm glad you and the rest of the girls are ok are covid free atleast!

pokimane @pokimanelol @qtcinderella i'm so sorry QT, i know you put a ton of effort into this event. hope everyone continues to test negative, and that you're not too hard on yourself for this! ❤️

Quite a few fans also responded to QTCinderella’s tweet, speaking frankly about the work the streamer put in for her event.

juliofromny @juliofromny @pokimanelol @qtcinderella So sorry,. Hope who ever is ill gets better soon and the rest stay covid free

John "Oddball" Popko @OddballCreator @qtcinderella Good on you for being responsible, many could not make that choice in such a tough decision

The Esports Writer @FionnOnFire @qtcinderella Props for being safe. I watched the stream last night and thought it was great content.

Anne Munition @AnneMunition @qtcinderella Damn, looked like an absolute ton of work and everyone was excited. Hopefully everyone stays healthy and the event can be rescheduled soon!

While the IRL trip was short-lived, it’s pretty clear that fans loved the content, and the biggest streamers and regular Twitch viewers alike responded to Cinderella.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye @qtcinderella Aw man that's rough, so sorry to hear! It seemed so awesome and you were all so excited for it. But it's great to see you being responsible about it, massive respect for that

Ray C. @TheRay_C



Ray C. @TheRay_C @qtcinderella QT the effort you and others put into events is incredible 🤍 Don't let a setback like this ever affect your ability to make creative ideas possible!!

Jacob @JcuppyIsOnline @qtcinderella This is so sad for all of you, but from what we did see made it so clear how much work you put in and how much fun it was going to be. I know you will, but I hope you don't take it too hard on yourself. It was amazing and this is something completely out of your hands 💙

Sadly, the streamer's trip had to be canceled, but the fans sure hope that QT will schedule another trip like this in the future. For now, the girls have to isolate and take precautions to make sure anyone else who may have caught Covid is safe.

