QTCinderella cancels Girls Trip after a positive COVID test in the group

QTCinderella, on the back of her Sh*tcamp and Streamer Awards events, planned another massive real-life streaming extravaganza. The suitably named “Girls Trip” featured some of the biggest names in streaming, including JustaMinx, LilyPichu, AriaSaki, the Botez Sisters, and many more. QT was partnering with HypeX for the mega three-day streaming event.
Unfortunately, the trip had to be canceled because one member tested positive for COVID-19. So QTCinderella did what she felt was right, ensuring everyone was isolated and ending the trip to keep as many participants safe as possible.
QTCinderella makes a disappointing announcement, 'Girls Trip' canceled
Despite everyone being negative on their Covid tests the day before, a group member wound up testing positive. The streamer did not give the name but said via Twitter that the event had to be canceled for the safety of everyone involved.
“I’ve got the worst news ever - One of the girls tested positive for covid this morning (despite testing negative yesterday). The rest of us tested negative.”
The streamer said she was incredibly sad and sorry, but she chose to be responsible and make sure everyone was safe. Unfortunately, there’s no word if there will be another event like this planned by QTCinderella. Many fans who were planning to tune in to Twitch and witness their favorite streamers were also left disappointed.
Several of the streamers that participated gave thanks to QTCinderella for bringing them all together, and hopefully, it created some new friendships as a result. Sydeon gave heartfelt thanks to the streamer, whereas Cinderella’s co-streamer, Maya blamed HasanAbi.
There has been no announcement of another event, but despite that, fans from all over the world came together to share sympathy and appreciation for what the streamers were doing.
Streamers and fans disappointed but appreciative of Cinderella
Huge names like BrookeAB, Myth, and many more came through to reply to the streamer as she made the incredibly tough decision to end things early.
Valkyrae spoke up, too, giving appreciation to the streamer for all the time, energy and effort she put in to make this event a success, only to cancel early. Pokimane came through with the same energy in her tweet.
Quite a few fans also responded to QTCinderella’s tweet, speaking frankly about the work the streamer put in for her event.
While the IRL trip was short-lived, it’s pretty clear that fans loved the content, and the biggest streamers and regular Twitch viewers alike responded to Cinderella.
Sadly, the streamer's trip had to be canceled, but the fans sure hope that QT will schedule another trip like this in the future. For now, the girls have to isolate and take precautions to make sure anyone else who may have caught Covid is safe.