"I'm starting to feel anxious"- AriaSaki reveals the measures she took to avoid a girls' trip with QTCinderella and others, goes anyway

QTCinderella announced a huge girls' trip with a number of streamers, including AriaSaki. However, the streamer changed her mind about how she felt about the trip, and via her alternate Twitter account, showed how far she was willing to go to avoid going on the girls’ trip.
This involved AriaSaki showing her Covid test, asking for people to tell her it looked positive, so she couldn’t conceivably join the trip.
“I’m starting to feel anxious and nervous.”
AriaSaki tried to skip QTCinderella’s girl’s trip but went on it anyway, showcased great courage
In late April 2022, AriaSaki seemed nervous but willing to go on the trip with the other female streamers. Showing anxiety and nervousness about showing her body, she pointed out that one of her bucket list items was to be comfortable in her own skin. This is a completely understandable want, and there are many people that are not so comfortable with themselves.
Aria also hoped she would make new friends during the trip, but as time got closer her mind seemed to change. As the above tweet shows, the streamer had a negative Covid test but wanted her followers to say it looked positive, most probably in jest.
This, according to the streamer’s words, is because she was feeling anxious and nervous about the whole thing. If she had Covid, she could easily just ask for a raincheck on the event. She did say after that that she knew it would be fun and that she would enjoy herself. It didn’t stop her from being anxious though.
Ultimately, the streamer wound up going on the trip, but it seemed like she was trying hard to avoid the anxiety of being around others. It seems like Aria is currently having fun and has overcome the stress of attending the event.
AriaSaki receives overwhelming support from her followers
Though Aria did wind up going on the trip, it was clear by her initial tweet that it was an incredibly stressful situation for her to be in. Quite a few people offered support for the streamer, including reminding Aria about her goal of making friends.
A few others also offered their positive Covid tests or and one fan even sent in an edited one that made it “look” like it was positive.
No matter what, her fans were behind her 100%, ready to support the streamer no matter what decision she was going to make. The streamer was not alone in her anxiety when it came to making plans with others.
Thankfully, AriaSaki chose to go on the trip and seems to be enjoying herself as of this moment. The streamer waffled between going and not going on social media, but is currently on the girl’s trip with QTCinderella, Lilypichu, and other friends.