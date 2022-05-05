"I'm starting to feel anxious"- AriaSaki reveals the measures she took to avoid a girls' trip with QTCinderella and others, goes anyway

QTCinderella announced a huge girls' trip with a number of streamers, including AriaSaki. However, the streamer changed her mind about how she felt about the trip, and via her alternate Twitter account, showed how far she was willing to go to avoid going on the girls’ trip.

This involved AriaSaki showing her Covid test, asking for people to tell her it looked positive, so she couldn’t conceivably join the trip.

“I’m starting to feel anxious and nervous.”

awia @annoyingaria



*pssssst* guys!! Tell me this looks positive rn. ‍ 🥲 I just took a covid test to see if I can raincheck girls trip bc I'M STARTING TO FEEL ANXIOUS AND NERVOUS AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA*pssssst* guys!! Tell me this looks positive rn. I just took a covid test to see if I can raincheck girls trip bc I'M STARTING TO FEEL ANXIOUS AND NERVOUS AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA *pssssst* guys!! Tell me this looks positive rn. 😮‍💨🥲 https://t.co/UmCZwOnhU8

AriaSaki tried to skip QTCinderella’s girl’s trip but went on it anyway, showcased great courage

awia @annoyingaria I'm packing multiple bikinis for Girl's trip. Will defs feel a bit shy as this will be the most I show... BUT!! THIS HAS BEEN A BUCKETLIST WISH OF MINE TO BE COMFORTABLE IN MY OWN SKIN PUBLICLY!



I have scars.. birthmarks.. not a flat tummy.. flabby arms.. Every body is unique 🥹 I'm packing multiple bikinis for Girl's trip. Will defs feel a bit shy as this will be the most I show... BUT!! THIS HAS BEEN A BUCKETLIST WISH OF MINE TO BE COMFORTABLE IN MY OWN SKIN PUBLICLY!I have scars.. birthmarks.. not a flat tummy.. flabby arms.. Every body is unique 🥹

In late April 2022, AriaSaki seemed nervous but willing to go on the trip with the other female streamers. Showing anxiety and nervousness about showing her body, she pointed out that one of her bucket list items was to be comfortable in her own skin. This is a completely understandable want, and there are many people that are not so comfortable with themselves.

awia @annoyingaria @lavi_liam I'm really hoping I make a new friend during this trip 🥹 @lavi_liam I'm really hoping I make a new friend during this trip 🥹💕

Aria also hoped she would make new friends during the trip, but as time got closer her mind seemed to change. As the above tweet shows, the streamer had a negative Covid test but wanted her followers to say it looked positive, most probably in jest.

awia @annoyingaria ‍🌫️ ‍🌫️ ‍🌫️ I know it'll be fun and good for me though‍🌫️‍🌫️‍🌫️ I know it'll be fun and good for me though 😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️

This, according to the streamer’s words, is because she was feeling anxious and nervous about the whole thing. If she had Covid, she could easily just ask for a raincheck on the event. She did say after that that she knew it would be fun and that she would enjoy herself. It didn’t stop her from being anxious though.

aria @AriaSaki



-lily getting her steps in ‍♀️

-lily treating everyone to some dango

-minx drinking alcohol I spilled from the table🤣

-wendy bought me all my favourite snax🥹 My Girl's Trip Diary- a thread:-lily getting her steps in‍♀️-lily treating everyone to some dango-minx drinking alcohol I spilled from the table🤣-wendy bought me all my favourite snax🥹 My Girl's Trip Diary- a thread:-lily getting her steps in🚶‍♀️-lily treating everyone to some dango 🍡 -minx drinking alcohol I spilled from the table🤣-wendy bought me all my favourite snax🥹💕 https://t.co/mTOjmDpHaF

Ultimately, the streamer wound up going on the trip, but it seemed like she was trying hard to avoid the anxiety of being around others. It seems like Aria is currently having fun and has overcome the stress of attending the event.

AriaSaki receives overwhelming support from her followers

Though Aria did wind up going on the trip, it was clear by her initial tweet that it was an incredibly stressful situation for her to be in. Quite a few people offered support for the streamer, including reminding Aria about her goal of making friends.

A few others also offered their positive Covid tests or and one fan even sent in an edited one that made it “look” like it was positive.

Lydia Sisco @Lydia_Sisco98 @annoyingaria Use snap to make a sticker of the line and just Yeet that over @annoyingaria Use snap to make a sticker of the line and just Yeet that over 💀💀💀 https://t.co/WuAwZOVz4o

No matter what, her fans were behind her 100%, ready to support the streamer no matter what decision she was going to make. The streamer was not alone in her anxiety when it came to making plans with others.

nic @wensleydales_ @annoyingaria we are all here to support you in chat so pls dont worry!! ik that isn't much but its the best we can do to help @annoyingaria we are all here to support you in chat so pls dont worry!! ik that isn't much but its the best we can do to help ❤️

:) @lexobexo @annoyingaria aria!!! you bring such loving and upbeat energy to every group, you’d be doing us all a disservice by not going!!!!! (tho i fully relate to these feelings lol itll be a great time tho, can’t wait to watch!) @annoyingaria aria!!! you bring such loving and upbeat energy to every group, you’d be doing us all a disservice by not going!!!!! (tho i fully relate to these feelings lol itll be a great time tho, can’t wait to watch!)

kala 🍓 @dearmittang @annoyingaria I get like that too when I know I have upcoming plans with many people in it but I just suck it up and decide to go and it's not so bad 🤷🏻‍♀️ turns out i kinda need it @annoyingaria I get like that too when I know I have upcoming plans with many people in it but I just suck it up and decide to go and it's not so bad 🤷🏻‍♀️ turns out i kinda need it

David Williamson @iamgruksh



Best advice I can give is get one of your friends to come and anchor/force you to go, once there it'll be fine @annoyingaria I do the exact same thing and try to rationalise not doing stuff that I know I'll enjoy, coming up with all types of arguments why it's a good idea not to do it.Best advice I can give is get one of your friends to come and anchor/force you to go, once there it'll be fine @annoyingaria I do the exact same thing and try to rationalise not doing stuff that I know I'll enjoy, coming up with all types of arguments why it's a good idea not to do it.Best advice I can give is get one of your friends to come and anchor/force you to go, once there it'll be fine❤️

Thankfully, AriaSaki chose to go on the trip and seems to be enjoying herself as of this moment. The streamer waffled between going and not going on social media, but is currently on the girl’s trip with QTCinderella, Lilypichu, and other friends.

