QTCinderella shares an awkward encounter with 'fan' who kept referring to her as "Ludwig's girlfriend"

QTCinderella recently shared an awkward encounter with a "fan" who kept referring to her as "Ludwig's girlfriend." QTCinderella and Ludwig have been in a public relationship for quite a while now.
Both streamers keep posting pictures and videos on their official social media platforms and can be seen streaming together as well.
With over 2.7 million subscribers on the red platform, Ludwig has truly built a massive fanbase in the streaming industry. Naturally, with such a huge number, fans want to know more about the duo and often recognize her as "Ludwig's girlfriend." And that's precisely what the Twitch streamer addressed in her most recent tweet.
QTCinderella shares her recent awkward encounter with a fan
Taking to her official twitter handle, QTCinderella shared an awkward encounter with a fan. Naturally, the fan just wanted to take a picture with her. However, things didn't turn out well.
In an interesting turn of events, as per the steamer herself, the fan only wanted a picture of her with Ludwig as her girlfriend. She even highlighted that getting recognized just as someone's girlfriend despite working hard in the industry is pretty upsetting.
Furthermore, the streamer pointed out that if someone just wants to take a picture with "Ludwig's girlfriend," they better not ask her in the first place. Going deep into the situation, she wrote:
"For anyone saying “It WaS a JoKe”. #1 I wouldn’t tweet about it if it was a joke. #2 they were legit whispering Ludwig’s girlfriend. #3 after chatting while taking the pic they said don’t even watch me. #4 it’s exhausting to be treated as an accessory when I work my own ass off. "
Ludwig's reaction to the whole situation
As expected, Ludwig was the first to react to the tweet. Given the fun nature of the streamer, he hilariously replied:
Other than the boyfriend himself, the majority of viewers and fellow streamers even reacted to the situation. The content creator of Immortals even raised her voice against this kind of "dehumanizing" behavior. She replied:
"This is SUPER relatable and it's awesome af that you're calling this behavior out. I always just took the bullet but OH MY GOSH the feeling of "just knowing" is so dehumanizing and I'd hate to feel pressured into something everrrrrrrr. I'm sorry that it happened to u too."
While most fans seemed really supportive, a handful of viewers even made some counterpoints.
A streamer's biggest adversity is their fans and not getting enough recognition for their work is demotivating. It looks like QTCinderella still has to face all of this despite successfully organizing the grand Streamer Awards this year.