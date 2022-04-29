QTCinderella shares an awkward encounter with 'fan' who kept referring to her as "Ludwig's girlfriend"

QTCinderella recently shared an awkward encounter with a "fan" who kept referring to her as "Ludwig's girlfriend." QTCinderella and Ludwig have been in a public relationship for quite a while now.

Both streamers keep posting pictures and videos on their official social media platforms and can be seen streaming together as well.

With over 2.7 million subscribers on the red platform, Ludwig has truly built a massive fanbase in the streaming industry. Naturally, with such a huge number, fans want to know more about the duo and often recognize her as "Ludwig's girlfriend." And that's precisely what the Twitch streamer addressed in her most recent tweet.

QTCinderella shares her recent awkward encounter with a fan

Taking to her official twitter handle, QTCinderella shared an awkward encounter with a fan. Naturally, the fan just wanted to take a picture with her. However, things didn't turn out well.

In an interesting turn of events, as per the steamer herself, the fan only wanted a picture of her with Ludwig as her girlfriend. She even highlighted that getting recognized just as someone's girlfriend despite working hard in the industry is pretty upsetting.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella When you think you have a really good interaction with a “fan” and after chatting they ask for a pic and then they say “We will have to photoshop Ludwig in” 🥲



Furthermore, the streamer pointed out that if someone just wants to take a picture with "Ludwig's girlfriend," they better not ask her in the first place. Going deep into the situation, she wrote:

"For anyone saying “It WaS a JoKe”. #1 I wouldn’t tweet about it if it was a joke. #2 they were legit whispering Ludwig’s girlfriend. #3 after chatting while taking the pic they said don’t even watch me. #4 it’s exhausting to be treated as an accessory when I work my own ass off. "

Ludwig's reaction to the whole situation

As expected, Ludwig was the first to react to the tweet. Given the fun nature of the streamer, he hilariously replied:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren @qtcinderella Going to find and ban them from YouTube and twitch @qtcinderella Going to find and ban them from YouTube and twitch https://t.co/v2VJNtfYW1

Other than the boyfriend himself, the majority of viewers and fellow streamers even reacted to the situation. The content creator of Immortals even raised her voice against this kind of "dehumanizing" behavior. She replied:

"This is SUPER relatable and it's awesome af that you're calling this behavior out. I always just took the bullet but OH MY GOSH the feeling of "just knowing" is so dehumanizing and I'd hate to feel pressured into something everrrrrrrr. I'm sorry that it happened to u too."

While most fans seemed really supportive, a handful of viewers even made some counterpoints.

lily @LilyPichu @qtcinderella oh god for me there are so many instances where they clearly just want a picture of michael LOL @qtcinderella oh god for me there are so many instances where they clearly just want a picture of michael LOL

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky @qtcinderella yo i don't know what the interaction was like but I'd be super nervous to meet ya and this might be something I would say as a joke to ease the situation, maybe that's just me but dude could very well be a fan of both of ya @qtcinderella yo i don't know what the interaction was like but I'd be super nervous to meet ya and this might be something I would say as a joke to ease the situation, maybe that's just me but dude could very well be a fan of both of ya

Maybe test them on their hours watched as a condition to get a photo so you don't waste your 15 seconds on them @qtcinderella You're turning your own insecurity into weird resentment for a very natural and benign commentMaybe test them on their hours watched as a condition to get a photo so you don't waste your 15 seconds on them @qtcinderella You're turning your own insecurity into weird resentment for a very natural and benign comment Maybe test them on their hours watched as a condition to get a photo so you don't waste your 15 seconds on them

Lenertz, Jens @LenertJe @mikefromohio13 @qtcinderella I don‘t get that perception that streamers are those unfaced by emotion, stoic, mentally strong human beings. Often times it is vis versa. Extroverted people are often times very vulnerable. @mikefromohio13 @qtcinderella I don‘t get that perception that streamers are those unfaced by emotion, stoic, mentally strong human beings. Often times it is vis versa. Extroverted people are often times very vulnerable.

Linkus7 @Linkus7 @qtcinderella A true fan would take a picture with the both of you and then instead photoshop Ludwig out of the picture @qtcinderella A true fan would take a picture with the both of you and then instead photoshop Ludwig out of the picture

Zargorth @EdzAmvs @qtcinderella Reads more like a joke than anything to me sounds like ur personally.taking it too personally. if they were chatting with you for a some time then they obviously know you and like you as a fan as well. @qtcinderella Reads more like a joke than anything to me sounds like ur personally.taking it too personally. if they were chatting with you for a some time then they obviously know you and like you as a fan as well.

p0keyy @p0keyy_ @qtcinderella is it ok to ask for a pic even if I don't watch you that much? think it would be still to get a pic with someone whos done a ton of cool events and just has done a lot as a streamer @qtcinderella is it ok to ask for a pic even if I don't watch you that much? think it would be still to get a pic with someone whos done a ton of cool events and just has done a lot as a streamer

Light!🍂 @Stop_Rewind_ @qtcinderella So mean people can get a picture opportunity with you BUT I HAVE TO CRY ABOUT @qtcinderella So mean people can get a picture opportunity with you BUT I HAVE TO CRY ABOUT https://t.co/BOafnVr0GG

(but seriously that’s super rude of them and i’m sorry you have to deal with people like that☹️) @qtcinderella they must have just misspoken! they probably meant “it’s good we won’t have to photograph ludwig out”. i’m sure they feel really silly about it now tbh.(but seriously that’s super rude of them and i’m sorry you have to deal with people like that☹️) @qtcinderella they must have just misspoken! they probably meant “it’s good we won’t have to photograph ludwig out”. i’m sure they feel really silly about it now tbh.(but seriously that’s super rude of them and i’m sorry you have to deal with people like that☹️)

Haikyu (hey-cu) @itshaikyu @qtcinderella The audacity of them to call you “ludwigs girlfriend” I got to meet you at Disney and you were so lovely @qtcinderella The audacity of them to call you “ludwigs girlfriend” I got to meet you at Disney and you were so lovely 💚 https://t.co/Yupz5boyAb

Paige :) @pmbutter77 @qtcinderella Funny people are like “Ludwig’s girlfriend” when they see you. When I see Ludwig I think “QTCinderella’s boyfriend, he’s lucky” @qtcinderella Funny people are like “Ludwig’s girlfriend” when they see you. When I see Ludwig I think “QTCinderella’s boyfriend, he’s lucky”

B-hand Toey @BadBoyMclovn @qtcinderella Kinda sounds like your reading into it too much. Bit of an over reaction @qtcinderella Kinda sounds like your reading into it too much. Bit of an over reaction

A streamer's biggest adversity is their fans and not getting enough recognition for their work is demotivating. It looks like QTCinderella still has to face all of this despite successfully organizing the grand Streamer Awards this year.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul