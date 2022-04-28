Ludwig introduces Sykkuno as the latest participant for Mogul Money Live

Ludwig "Ludwig" announced that Thomas "Sykkuno" will be participating in his upcoming Mogul Money Live show. The show is scheduled for July 2 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

The YouTuber announced the special guest in a tweet, featuring a photo of him with the streamer and encouraging fans to purchase their tickets before they are sold out.

Ludwig announces Sykkuno as special guest for Mogul Money Live

Mogul Money Live is a Jeopardy!-style game show featuring popular streamers as contestants. The live event will be considered the season finale of the Mogul Money series, which will be livestreamed on Ludwig's YouTube channel.

The live event was recently announced by the YouTuber, with ticket sales officially being posted last week. Sykkuno is likely the first of many special guests announced for the live show.

Mogul Money started on Ludwig's Twitch channel, where Sykkuno was featured in the finale of the inaugural season alongside Fuslie and Pokimane. Since then, Mogul Money migrated over to YouTube Gaming after the streamer signed a deal with the platform.

Fans react to Sykkuno participating in Mogul Money Live

Fans of the streamer were excited to hear the news that Sykkuno would be appearing on the game show. Many are either trying to find a way to make it to the show or are lamenting the fact that they cannot attend.

Veronica @hp_otaku @LudwigAhgren @Sykkuno Awww wish I could go so much!! Darn work and living internationally atm! I don’t remember if he mentioned, will it be streamed as well? I hope so! @LudwigAhgren @Sykkuno Awww wish I could go so much!! Darn work and living internationally atm! I don’t remember if he mentioned, will it be streamed as well? I hope so!

In the tweet, Ludwig referred to Sykkuno as his best friend. The latter responded to the tweet with a blushing emoji.

Fellow YouTuber Jacksepticeye seemed ready to fight Sykkuno for the title.

Many people decided to meme on Ludwig, saying it was nice of Sykkuno to take photos with a fan.

Sykkuno has appeared on Mogul Money before, when the show was still on Twitch. It will be interesting to see what happens when the show takes place live at the 6,000-seat venue in early July.

Mogul Money Live will be held on July 2, 2022 at the YouTube theater in Inglewood, California. Tickets are currently on sale, but fans who can't make it can still watch the livestream on Ludwig's YouTube channel.

