"Craziest thing I’ve ever done": Ludwig reveals how it cost him $54,000 trying to impress QTCinderella's family

Ludwig wanted to end the year on a firm note and expressed his desire to watch a football game with QTCinderella and her family on numerous occasions.

As a result, Ludwig gifted tickets to the Dallas Cowboys' game to her family and spared no expense. However, the American streamer booked the tickets for the wrong date and didn't check the amount before making the purchase, which cost him nearly ten times more than the original price.

Ludwig's manager Slime is a familiar face, and has made several cameos in a lot of Ludwig's streams and podcasts. When he brought up the topic in the latest episode of the streamer's podcast and said that he had been incredibly mad, Ludwig interrupted him to share his account of what had transpired. Here's what he said:

"Let me explain this, this is crazy. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’ll have to re-evaluate some processes I take.”

Ludwig spares no expense to get QTCindrella's family the best seats for the Dallas Cowboys game

Ludwig 'Ludwig' Ahgren had an extravagant 2021 and was responsible for some magnificent moments on both Twitch and YouTube.

On the December 30 episode of 'The Yard,' Ludwig's podcast that he conducts with his pals, the YouTube streamer recounted what caused him to lose $54,000 when purchasing football tickets as a gift.

The American YouTuber revealed how he wanted to impress his partner's family and decided to gift them tickets to the match. However, the excitement of doing something grand blindsided him as he booked tickets for the wrong date.

“I have a bad habit of replying to emails really early,” he revealed. “So I wanted to go to the January 2 game, but I accidentally replied, and signed my name to buy tickets for the wrong date.”

The wrong set of tickets cost him around $5,400. But in a bid to do the right thing, Ludwig decided to purchase the tickets again, only to misread the amount he had signed up for, which was an astounding $54,000.

This was when Slime revealed that the former-Twitch-streamer had used the credit card they use for giveaways to spend an upward of $50,000.

“I was mad for a couple of reasons. One, this is insane – you cant make mistakes like this. We’re hiring people and this is someone’s entire salary. Two, I told you not to buy this s**t on the company card.”

From the interactions on the podcast, it's safe to assume that Ludwig will double check all the details twice before purchasing a gift the next time around, and ensure that he won't use the company card for personal expenses.

