Ludwig explains how a seemingly harmless image with Twitch streamer Amouranth cost him a brand deal

Twitch streamer Amouranth has been all the rage around the community lately. Her recent ban became the talk of the town, and the streamer has been receiving quite a bit of hate regarding the whole ordeal. On a recent stream, Twitch celebrity Ludwig Ahgren stated that he apparently lost a brand deal due to a photo with the aforementioned streamer on Instagram.

Ludwig has always been quite a popular streamer on Twitch, but his recent achievement has to be the record breaking subathon, which lasted for 31 days. He is one of the most successful streamers on Twitch right now. However, the loss of this brand deal was a rather unpleasant and unexpected surprise, as the reason does not quite seem enough.

During his June 24th stream, the streamer revealed that a company, who shall remain anonymous, called off their brand deal with Ludwig because of two photos in particular. One of them is the photo with Amouranth, while the other one is a picture of Ludwig's backside that he posted on Twitter after losing a bet with DisguisedToast.

Now, this is not the first time Ludwig has been in trouble for uploading humorous pictures. Earlier this month, he received a ban from Instagram for posting this hilarious photo as well.

met joe rogan at the fight pic.twitter.com/dkGetZ59gd — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) June 7, 2021

On the aforementioned Twitch stream, Ludwig said,

They were like, ‘It wasn’t Twitter, it might have been on your Instagram,'” he said of his conversation with the unnamed brand. “‘You had a picture with a **** star, and on your Twitter, you had a…’ and they trailed off... Apparently, because I had a picture with Amouranth, I was not brand-safe enough to work with this company, so they couldn’t do it. They couldn’t do it.

To be honest, this feels like a bit of an over-reaction to the photo with Amouranth that is being talked about. Although allegations of improper attire have been targeted at this Twitch streamer, the photo in question does not have anything inappropriate with regard to the occasion.

However, it is possible that the company did not feel safe associating with a streamer who was seen with a figure who has been targeted by the community time and again.

