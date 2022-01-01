“They better not let you meet the queen”: Minecraft streamer TommyInnIt on Ranboo receiving Person of the Year nomination

Over the last year, Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Ranboo has established himself as one of the most popular personalities across the Minecraft community. The 18-year-old content creator is known for his Minecraft content and his various collaborations with other popular Minecraft streamers and YouTubers, like Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Thomas, "TommyInnit" Simons, Karl Jacobs, and others. Ranboo is famous for keeping his face hidden under a mask, and, like Minecraft streamer Clay “Dream”, has never revealed the entirety of his face.

Earlier today, Ranboo’s public opinion spoke for itself as his name was among the many celebrated nominees for Person of the Year in the British daily newspaper, 'The Guardian'. The nominations came from a set of Guardian readers, who were asked who their person of the year would be. TommyInnit, one of Ranboo’s closest friends and colleagues, was quick to tweet out a response to him.

“I'm not sure exactly why but thank you”: Person of the Year nominee Ranboo thanks 'The Guardian' as Minecraft streamer TommyInnit reacts

Ranboo was pleasantly surprised by the nomination and retweeted a tweet from one of his many fan pages that relayed the news of his nomination across Twitter. He tweeted out a humble and wholesome Twitter post that said he wasn’t exactly sure why he was nominated but thanked 'The Guardian' for his nomination.

TommyInnit tweeted out a funny response to the news when he came across it, and subtly referenced Ranboo’s growing fame and fan following. His tweet joked about a possible meeting between Ranboo and the Queen of England due to his fame and all the work he's doing.

Many fans responded to Tommy’s tweet in a similar fashion, and the results were quite hilarious.

One fan commented on the tweet, referring to an instagram post by Minecraft streamer George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson in which he joked about meeting the Queen of England. However, they were just joking around and reassured Tommy that he would eventually get to meet her.

Catalina @Celeste4606 @tommyinnit @Ranboosaysstuff Only time will tell Tommy, we already know someone else that has already met the Queen cough cough George lol but still you’ll get your time possibly @tommyinnit @Ranboosaysstuff Only time will tell Tommy, we already know someone else that has already met the Queen cough cough George lol but still you’ll get your time possibly https://t.co/YDp9qHd7Vy

Others left funny and quirky comments on Tommy's tweet.

Candi_Daemon @Lavender_378 @tommyinnit WHY ARE YOU SO ADAMANT ON TELLING PPL NOT TO MEET THE QUEEN??😂 @tommyinnit WHY ARE YOU SO ADAMANT ON TELLING PPL NOT TO MEET THE QUEEN??😂

A plethora of fans were elated at the news and tweeted out congratulatory messages and compliments to Ranboo.

Sleepy 🛏 @sleepyokay



do not make us pull out the appreciation essays again /lh @Ranboosaysstuff "and im not sure exactly why"do not make us pull out the appreciation essays again /lh @Ranboosaysstuff "and im not sure exactly why" do not make us pull out the appreciation essays again /lh https://t.co/QmuRXvn7m3

mils ✩˚.⋆ @thelorebitch @Ranboosaysstuff you deserve it more than anyone! the amount youve grown this year has been remarkable, you even hit and maintained 100k subs on twitch for a good while, and your work with raising over 100k for the trevor project and then 325k for charity: water - theres no one more deserving @Ranboosaysstuff you deserve it more than anyone! the amount youve grown this year has been remarkable, you even hit and maintained 100k subs on twitch for a good while, and your work with raising over 100k for the trevor project and then 325k for charity: water - theres no one more deserving

'The Guardian' had previously asked its readers to suggest the names of people who they would nominate as person of the year. Among the other nominees for the esteemed title were Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, footballer Marcus Rashford, social activist for climate change Greta Thunberg, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Gareth Southgate - who is currently serving as football manager for England's national football team.

