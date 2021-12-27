“I haven’t told them yet”: Minecraft streamer Ranboo reveals Christmas gift for his parents

Yesterday, popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Ranboo talked about what he would gift his parents on Christmas. The streamer discussed the topic on his Twitch stream on Christmas Day and revealed that he had not yet told his parents what he was going to do.

Ranboo's YouTube channel is one of the fastest-growing Minecraft channels out there. Between November 2020 and November 2021, Ranboo went from having 142,000 subscribers to more than 3.7 million subscribers by the end of November. He is known for not showing his face and keeping it covered using a mask and sunglasses.

"It'll be sweet:" Minecraft YouTuber Ranboo reveals insane Christmas gift for his parents

On Christmas Day, the 18-year-old Minecraft streamer was asked, on stream, what he would be getting for his parents as a present. The streamer responded with two words: "their house", and then proceeded to tell his chat the nature of his gift: that he was going to pay off their loan without them knowing. This is because he wanted it to be a surprise.

The streamer sounded happy and content with his decision, which he said was because he was really excited about the surprise and was happy to be in a position where he could carry out such activities.

Towards the end of the aforementioned clip from his Twitch stream, Ranboo also addressed the fact that he did not know how he would pay for his parents' house, but he seemed confident that he would figure it out.

Additionally, since he has not revealed his gift in front of his mother and father, the streamer requested his fans on Twitch to keep this detail a secret. He casually mentioned that his parents watch his content to figure out what he might give them.

Many of Ranboo's fans deeply appreciated and adored this huge step taken by the YouTuber. They showed their admiration and support by tweeting out about the incident.

jolly jen ☃️ @SAPNAPSPUNZ ranboo paid off his parents house,, i’m so proud of him :(( ranboo paid off his parents house,, i’m so proud of him :(( https://t.co/Pclh7llyKS

jess loves catrin (number one ebbie stan) @gaybirdhouse pls ranboo paid off his parents house and i gave my mum a hug pls ranboo paid off his parents house and i gave my mum a hug

Benchtrio Lovebots @BenchTrioLB How did Ranboo reveal to his parents he was paying off their house. Like did he come downstairs at 12 when they didn’t wake him up and say something like “wow,no one woke me up,maybe I won’t pay off the house”or did he just go“btw the house is paid off, lets get to the presents” How did Ranboo reveal to his parents he was paying off their house. Like did he come downstairs at 12 when they didn’t wake him up and say something like “wow,no one woke me up,maybe I won’t pay off the house”or did he just go“btw the house is paid off, lets get to the presents”

Ash☆♡ @yourpretty_boy @BenchTrioLB Man probably opened the coal after convincing his parents he wasn't getting them anything, looked at them just incredibly upset and went "but I paid off the house..." @BenchTrioLB Man probably opened the coal after convincing his parents he wasn't getting them anything, looked at them just incredibly upset and went "but I paid off the house..."

nat misses dwt 🧸 @beloved_natalia RANBOO PAYING OFF HIS PARENTS HOUSE AS THEIR CHRISTMAS PRESENT IS SO SWEET, i adore this man so much. it was the main reason for the christmas merch drop :( RANBOO PAYING OFF HIS PARENTS HOUSE AS THEIR CHRISTMAS PRESENT IS SO SWEET, i adore this man so much. it was the main reason for the christmas merch drop :(

ari c: @beloved_b00



Ranboo to his mother: look mother I payed for your house and here’s a Lamborghini to add some spice @dozingallium Ranboo cousin to their parent: look mom I got you a bed set it’s really niceRanboo to his mother: look mother I payed for your house and here’s a Lamborghini to add some spice @dozingallium Ranboo cousin to their parent: look mom I got you a bed set it’s really niceRanboo to his mother: look mother I payed for your house and here’s a Lamborghini to add some spice

tubbo and ranboo quotes || chaos @beetwtquotes 🐝: nononono, its gonna be an extension onto my parent's house

🔮: WHAT

🐝: yeah they were like 'we don't want you upstairs and loud anymore' *laughs*

🔮: DUDE, they just text me to be quiet, they don't build me an entire room- 🐝: nononono, its gonna be an extension onto my parent's house 🔮: WHAT 🐝: yeah they were like 'we don't want you upstairs and loud anymore' *laughs* 🔮: DUDE, they just text me to be quiet, they don't build me an entire room-

cade/nyx (prefers cade) @brotherlydream RANBOO IS PAYING OFF HIS WHOLE PARENTS HOUSE TOMORROW? FOR CHRISTMAS. RANBOO IS PAYING OFF HIS WHOLE PARENTS HOUSE TOMORROW? FOR CHRISTMAS.

cade/nyx (prefers cade) @brotherlydream That’s so thoughtful, I knew he was helping paying off bills. But buying the whole house is such an amazing thing to do That’s so thoughtful, I knew he was helping paying off bills. But buying the whole house is such an amazing thing to do

In another livestream earlier today, the Minecraft content creator revealed what happened when he finally revealed his gift to his parents. He thanked his followers and subscribers on Twitch for helping him keep his gift a secret. He described his day as being "great," sounding elated, and confessed that he was extremely happy that he could do something like this for his parents.

Ranboo is one of the most influential Minercat content creators on the planet right now. He frequently collaborates with many other Minecraft streamers like GeorgeNotFound, Dream, TommyInnit, Tubbo, and more. He is an active member of the Minecraft content creator server, the Dream SMP.

Edited by R. Elahi