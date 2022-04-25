Ludwig wins Mario Party button-mashing challenge at Genesis 8 Tournament

In a recent video, YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren decided to put his button-mashing skills to the test. The content creator and streamer has made his button-mashing ability known in the past, creating multiple videos where he showed off his skills in various minigames.

This time, he went to the Genesis 8 Super Smash Bros. tournament, where he challenged attendees to beat him in a button-mashing minigame from Mario Party 4. He claimed to have taken on around 100 attendees, coming out victorious against them.

Ludwig wins a button-mashing challenge

Ludwig went to the Genesis 8 Super Smash Bros. Tournament in San Jose, California, in his latest YouTube upload. He set up a Mario Party 4 game at the convention center hosting the event. The game is set to the popular Domination minigame, a game that is solely based on who can press the A button on the controller the most within ten seconds.

He put down $100 of his own money to make things more exciting and required each participant to pay a $5 buy-in. If someone beat him, they would walk away with the entire pot. The YouTuber said that nearly one hundred attendees participated in the challenge. Unfortunately for them, nobody was able to defeat him.

Ludwig is quite proud of his button-mashing ability, making multiple videos about some of his accomplishments on his YouTube channel. He briefly held a world record in the recently released Mario Party Superstars. The minigame was Pokey Pummel, another game based purely on button mashing.

He also broke the world record for the Domination minigame on stream. The record has been beaten numerous times since then, and he admitted on the video that he hasn't been grinding enough to maintain that title. However, he has managed to improve his button-mashing skills. He broke his previous personal record with 204 button presses during the competition.

After an hour of button mashing, the YouTuber's friend and Mario Party doubles partner Nick wanted a turn. This was the closest match of the entire competition, with Ludwig winning three button presses. There's an argument that the margin of victory would've been larger if that point didn't wear him down. Nonetheless, he came out victorious.

Before the event began, he said that he would split the earnings amongst his chat's moderators if he won. Hopefully, they get the money they deserve.

Fans react to Ludwig's button-mashing challenge

Many fans noticed in the comments that an attendee that appeared on the livestream commented on the video. During the competition, he posted the worst score in the entire stream. After he was told he had the lowest score, he had this to say:

"It's not about being the best, it's about being the most noticed."

It certainly seems to have worked, as many fans saw the moment as one of the highlights of the stream.

A commenter claiming to be a participant in the challenge expressed his gratitude (Image via YouTube)

Ludwig promised the next time he met up with fans, he would try his best not to "scam" them.

Edited by Srijan Sen