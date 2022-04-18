Mario Golf: How to unlock all characters and courses 

Mario Golf is now available on Nintendo Switch Online from the Nintendo 64 game library. Despite lacking several elements included in later Mario Golf titles, the game was indeed a great party game when it first came out and remains so now.

Getting all of the game's features, on the other hand, might be time-consuming. There are two methods to unlock every one of the characters and courses in the game.

Players must first navigate to the Challenge area of the main menu to unlock all of the features. Each unlocked character must be challenged and defeated during a round of golf. The characters will be available for the next round once they have been beaten.

Unlocking all the characters and courses in Mario Golf

If players want to unlock the courses, they must be in tournament mode. Players will receive gold coins at the end of each game. The following course will be accessible to play if they have collected enough gold coins.

If players want to skip ahead and unlock all of the characters and courses right away, they can do so. The process of unlocking the characters may be somewhat lengthy. Fortunately, as stated on Reddit, there is a cheat code that unlocks practically everything in the game.

Press the following buttons while being in the start menu:

D-pad

Down, Down

Left, Left, Left

Right, Right, Right

C - Buttons

Down, Down

Left, Left, Left

Right, Right, Right

A chime sound will be heard after the proper combination of buttons has been pressed in the correct order. Players can then advance through the start screen, unlocking all characters and courses except the final one.

Since the Joy-Cons' button layout may be a little weird, it was simplest to utilize the left controller's directional buttons for the D-pad and the right controller's control stick for the C-buttons.

About Mario Golf

Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and Wario are among the characters available to players. Camelot developed Plum, Sonny, Harry, Maple, and Charlie, who are featured in the game.

After that, players may choose from various courses with Nintendo-specific characteristics. It simplifies golf as a "pick up and play" game by removing the game's intricate real-life features.

Mario Golf's engine contains several variables that can affect a shot, including wind intensity and direction, rain, character-specific traits, ball spin, and land relief.

Speed golf, ring shot, mini golf, and skins match are among the several gaming variants. Voice samples are available for each character in the game, which may be used to remark on opponents' shots.

