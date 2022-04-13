Nintendo Switch Sports: All included sports, release date, and more

Nintendo Switch Sports is releasing in April 2022 and will bring back the familiar gameplay fans remember from Wii Sports Resort. The long-awaited sequel is on the way and brings six sports to the Nintendo Switch for friends and family to get together and play again.

But what exactly comes with the game, and what can fans expect from Nintendo Switch Sports?

Six sports, pre-order bonuses, and more for Nintendo Switch Sports

April 29, 2022, is the big day when Nintendo Switch Sports will drop exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, bringing back the family-friendly sports game that became legendary on the Nintendo Wii.

In this release on the Nintendo Switch, there will be six sports for players to take part in. Some games might be familiar to fans of the Wii, while others are new to this iteration.

Which sports are playable?

Tennis

Bowling

Chambara

Soccer

Badminton

Volleyball

Chambara brings sword fighting to the game in a flashy new way (Image via Nintendo)

Chambara may not be familiar to players, however. Chambara is a Japanese term for adapting swordplay into film and will feature a variety of sword styles. Perhaps the most interesting of all is the dual swords. Fans will use their remotes as sword handles to try to block and strike their way to victory.

There will be some interesting challenges, too, such as bowling and having wacky traps and ramps to make things more difficult. Nintendo Switch Sports will undoubtedly bring a lot of fun ways to play when it launches later this month.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK



Pre-order now on My Nintendo Store and receive a free water bottle.



🛒: Compete in six sports, including Volleyball, Football and Bowling, with Nintendo Switch Sports, arriving on April 29th!Pre-order now on My Nintendo Store and receive a free water bottle.🛒: spkl.io/60154u7OS Compete in six sports, including Volleyball, Football and Bowling, with Nintendo Switch Sports, arriving on April 29th!Pre-order now on My Nintendo Store and receive a free water bottle.🛒: spkl.io/60154u7OS https://t.co/5DZEu4Vsgl

The physical edition does have a pre-order bonus as well. Fans who pre-order the game will receive a free Nintendo Switch Sports water bottle, which will undoubtedly help when working up a thirst for playing sports. The physical version of the game also comes with a Leg Strap accessory for soccer.

One of the biggest questions about the game is this: will it have multiplayer? Yes! The game will feature local and online multiplayer options for players. This means players can try and prove they are the greatest swordsman or soccer superstar on the internet or play casually with their friends and loved ones up close.

Bowling is back, but make sure to be careful in front of the television (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo will reportedly be releasing accessories for players to collect online occasionally to help customize a player’s avatar and show off how good they are to their friends.

Customization is vital in games like this, so having lots of options for players is a must. It’s being said that more features will be added later, such as golf, but there is no word beyond that.

It may not give fans the same workout that Ring Fit Adventure does, but it will no doubt work up a sweat and be a fun, enjoyable party game for friends and family to play together.

