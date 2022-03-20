What are the different editions of Nintendo Switch Sports and which one to buy

The Nintendo Switch Sports game will be released on April 29, 2022. The game was just disclosed a few months before its original release date, so a postponement now appears unlikely.

Nintendo initially introduced Nintendo Switch Sports at the Nintendo Direct in February 2022. Preorders for the game are now available in both physical and digital versions.

Nintendo's latest sports game draws on the company's long history of motion-controlled sports games. Players may play against the AI or with their friends and family online in various games. Players will find something to their liking, whether they want to go bowling or unwind after a hard day with a game of tennis.

Different editions of Nintendo Switch Sports and which one to buy

The game's physical version costs $10 more than the digital version, including a leg strap. The strap includes a small Joy-Con pouch on it, which allows the Switch to detect the leg motions, which are utilized as gaming controllers.

The Leg Strap attachment, which is essential to playing soccer, is included with physical versions of the game. The Leg Strap attachments are not included in digital versions of Nintendo Switch Sports, so if players want to play soccer, they'll have to buy it separately.

This is the exact leg strap that comes with Ring Fit Adventure. Players who already own a leg strap from Ring Fit Adventure can skip the physical disc and save $10 by purchasing the digital version.

Nintendo Switch Sports games

Badminton, Bowling, Chambara, Soccer, Tennis, and Volleyball are the six games offered at launch. Most of them are self-explanatory. However, for those who don't know, Chambara refers to Japanese sword-fighting and is frequently used in connection to samurai movies.

Golf is the only post-launch game that has been shown so far, and it will be included in an update scheduled for Fall 2022. Golf is another game that has made a comeback, appearing in Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort.

About Nintendo Switch Sports

The game isn't a re-imagining of Wii Sports, although it is influenced by it. It is a brand-new game created only for the Nintendo Switch.

Wii Sports Club for the Wii U was a remake of the original Wii Sports, but this isn't another re-release; it's a brand-new game. With that said, considering the game's content, there are a lot of parallels to Wii Sports and its follow-up, Wii Sports Resort.

