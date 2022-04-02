5 most anticipated games of April 2022

Another month, another wave of games to uncover. The first three months of the year have passed by with some insane launches. These include the likes of Monster Hunter Rise, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

In comparison, April 2022 may not pack any massive names, but there's still enough stuff to look forward to. These include surprise returns, dormant franchises, and new installments in long-running sagas.

Five biggest games coming in April 2022

5) MLB The Show 22

The iconic baseball series from PlayStation Studios' San Diego Studio is coming soon. MLB The Show 22 is not just the second time an entry in the annual franchise is going multiplatform but also marks the debut launch on a Nintendo system.

It's the most significant entry so far, featuring all modes from the previous MLB The Show game. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team will feature as the cover star this time around.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow

Early Access for the MVP Edition and Digital Deluxe Editions of MLB The Show 22 are now live!



Get it here and join the action:

#MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow Watch Ohtani take on his only true equal!Early Access for the MVP Edition and Digital Deluxe Editions of MLB The Show 22 are now live!Get it here and join the action: mlbthe.show/22 Watch Ohtani take on his only true equal!🔥⚾ Early Access for the MVP Edition and Digital Deluxe Editions of MLB The Show 22 are now live! Get it here and join the action: mlbthe.show/22#MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow https://t.co/OwWbJrUETA

MLB The Show 22 will release on April 5 for PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and XSX|S.

4) House of the Dead Remake

SEGA's beloved horror-themed on-rails-shooter franchise is coming back. The latest main entry was Scarlet Dawn for arcades in 2018. However, since arcades are a dying breed, it's understandable if it flew under everyone's radar.

However, it's coming back to console in the form of a House of the Dead remake. Acting as a reconstruction of the 1997 original, fans will revisit the Curien Mansion to stop Dr. Curien's undead experiments.

Some features include:

Remade graphics in a modern engine

Local multiplayer for two players

Photomode

60 FPS gameplay

House of the Dead Remake is in development by MegaPixel Studio exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. It will be published by Forever Entertainment and released on April 7.

3) Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Chrono Trigger is undoubtedly one of the most renowned games ever made. Square Enix's 1995 JRPG classic continues to wow players and has been ported to many different platforms, from PC to handheld systems. Now, it's time for the underrated PS1 sequel to undergo the same treatment.

Initially announced in the February 2022 Nintendo Direct, Chrono Cross is getting a remaster subtitled The Radical Dreamers Edition. Fans will return to El Nido and relive Serge's alternate dimension journey to save the world.

The new features include:

Higher resolutions

Improved textures

Quality of life improvements like the ability to turn off enemy encounters

Remade soundtrack

Then there's also the inclusion of Radical Dreamers. It is a visual novel side-entry to the Chrono series and was released exclusively for the Satellaview add-on for the Super Famicom in 1996.

The remaster will launch on April 7 for PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

2) Nintendo Switch Sports

If there's one franchise Nintendo's Wii home console is synonymous with, it's Wii Sports. The sports game collection came bundled with the motion-enabled console and sold over 80 million units.

It paved the way for family-friendly co-op gaming in the console gaming space with a low entry-level so that even casual or non-gamers could play.

Nintendo is returning to that same era with the upcoming Nintendo Switch Sports. It features a variety of sports for players to engage in, like bowling, swordplay, and tennis, which make a comeback from previous iterations. This new entry also introduces three new activities: soccer, badminton, and volleyball.

OatmealDome @OatmealDome



The game is using AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution(?!), apparently.



This is an upscaling technique developed by AMD aimed at attempting to make low resolution images appear higher resolution. (Think NVIDIA’s DLSS, but very different in how they work internally.) Nikki™ 🌹 @NWPlayer123 found an interesting license from Nintendo Switch Sports, lists FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) found an interesting license from Nintendo Switch Sports, lists FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) https://t.co/cfQKslK6Sg [Switch Sports]The game is using AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution(?!), apparently.This is an upscaling technique developed by AMD aimed at attempting to make low resolution images appear higher resolution. (Think NVIDIA’s DLSS, but very different in how they work internally.) twitter.com/NWPlayer123/st… [Switch Sports]The game is using AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution(?!), apparently.This is an upscaling technique developed by AMD aimed at attempting to make low resolution images appear higher resolution. (Think NVIDIA’s DLSS, but very different in how they work internally.) twitter.com/NWPlayer123/st…

If that wasn't enough, golf will be made available as a free update. All of these will be playable using the Joycon controllers' motion controls and the strap accessory for games like soccer.

Nintendo Switch Sports will also be the first Switch game to utilize AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) image reconstruction technique. It launches for Nintendo Switch on April 29.

1) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO titles continue to be popular. They're easily accessible and often utilize iconic media properties (like Harry Potter or Jurassic World) to deliver unique offerings based on the iconic stud collectathon formula. The upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is by far Traveler's Tales' most ambitious project yet.

It features plotlines spanning nine Star Wars films, from Episode 4: A New Hope to Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker. Additionally, the game introduces new mechanics like cover and over-the-shoulder shooting.

Throw in space dogfights, open-world exploration, and multiple ways of progression, and it's a LEGO experience like no other. Keeping with the big budget, it is also visually the best entry under the LEGO banner.

Fan anticipation for it is immense due to how nostalgic the older LEGO renditions of the classic sci-fi universe from LucasArts are. Users can relive their favorite Star Wars moments when The Skywalker Saga launches on April 5 on PC, PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and XSX|S.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer