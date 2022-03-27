Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Spore Warden + Brr-Zerker

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a breath of fresh air for the iconic Borderlands franchise. It tugs at fans' heartstrings by revisiting the world in which Borderlands 2's beloved DLC Assault on Dragon Keep was set. It brings forth a plethora of fantasy RPG mainstays, including a Class system.

The game's Multi-class feature allows players to match two different Classes to synergize them. This can result in some potent and unique class combos. Let's take a look at the Spore Warden + Brr-Zerker combo.

Strike cold fear into enemies with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Spore Warden and Brr-Zerker

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Spore Warden's specialty lies in guns. Brr-Zerker is the opposite, being a master of close-ranged offense. While fundamentally different, they do enough to cover each other's shortcomings.

For one, the Mushroom Companion belonging to the Spore Warden can go to town on foes that are frozen thanks to Brr-Zerker's icy skills. Any lack of health regenerative abilities on the Spore Warden can be adjusted with Brr-Zerker's skills that help with survivability.

1) Class Feat Synergy

The Spore Warden has a Mushroom Companion that deals Poison damage and can attack pinged enemies. The Brr-Zerker's main trick is more self-sustaining, with the Rage of the Ancients granting bonus Frost damage to all attacks by making the player Enraged.

This should aid the friendly fungus in slaughtering Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' foes.

2) Action Skills

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn!

AND ( slash OR )

call on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden!



Be

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands TOTALLY NEW "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN" CLASSES are HERE!R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn!AND ( slash ORcall on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden!Be #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now! TOTALLY NEW "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN" CLASSES are HERE! 😏R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn! 💀AND ( slash OR 💜)call on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden! 🍄 Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands https://t.co/M8437BB77X

With the two-Class combo, there are a total of 4 Action Skills to choose from in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Barrage (Spore Warden): The Fatemaker draws their Ethereal Bow to shoot a barrage of seven arrows at the target. They deal Ability Damage, ricochet between enemies, and also scale with Gun Damage. Barrage has multiple charges as well.

(Spore Warden): The Fatemaker draws their Ethereal Bow to shoot a barrage of seven arrows at the target. They deal Ability Damage, ricochet between enemies, and also scale with Gun Damage. Barrage has multiple charges as well. Blizzard (Spore Warden): Summons three Frost Cyclones. These spinning winds of ice deal Frost Damage over time and automatically hone in on nearby enemies.

(Spore Warden): Summons three Frost Cyclones. These spinning winds of ice deal Frost Damage over time and automatically hone in on nearby enemies. Dreadwind (Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker spins like a tornado to deal melee damage. Grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a while.

(Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker spins like a tornado to deal melee damage. Grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a while. Feral Surge (Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker leaps toward their target, dealing Frost Damage to all nearby enemies. Any non-Boss enemies damaged will be instantly killed if their Total HP is below a certain percentage. If Feral Surge kills an enemy, its cooldown is reset.

Among these, Blizzard should play exceptionally well with Brr-Zerker's Frost focus. There are more than a few skills on the ice warrior's side that can boost the efficiency of these frosty tornadoes.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



Have you seen the Brr-Zerker's frosty Skill Tree yet? Hit the Game Guide and let me know what kind of build you're planning to go for!



2kgam.es/3KrUxMT feeling a little chilly in here...Have you seen the Brr-Zerker's frosty Skill Tree yet? Hit the Game Guide and let me know what kind of build you're planning to go for! feeling a little chilly in here...❄❄❄Have you seen the Brr-Zerker's frosty Skill Tree yet? Hit the Game Guide and let me know what kind of build you're planning to go for!2kgam.es/3KrUxMT https://t.co/GP15DUB269

These Tiny Tina's Wonderlands skills for the Spore Warden and Brr-Zerker classes should play well with one another, though there's not much synergy to be found here.

Note that the level cap is level 40 for now, granting one skill point per level. Only one of the two skill trees can be maxed out at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

SW refers to Spore Warden, while BZ stands for Brr-Zerker.

Ice Breaker (BZ) + Bunty of the Hunt (SW): Since the Blizzard can slow down enemies, Ice Breaker can buff player damage, and Bounty of the Hunt allows the Action Skill to get back up faster.

Since the Blizzard can slow down enemies, Ice Breaker can buff player damage, and Bounty of the Hunt allows the Action Skill to get back up faster. Blood Frenzy (BZ) + Windrunner (SW): Two Kill Skills, the former restoring a portion of health on each kill, while the latter increases Movement Speed and Fire Rate to keep the foes guessing.

Two Kill Skills, the former restoring a portion of health on each kill, while the latter increases Movement Speed and Fire Rate to keep the foes guessing. Called Shot (SW) + The Old Ways (BZ): The former grants Damage Reduction and Gun Damage when the player aims down sights. The latter does the same, except varying on how close they are to the enemy. Closer the enemy, the greater the bonus. A great way to increase the tankiness of the Fatemaker at all distances.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out for PC as well as consoles, specifically PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar