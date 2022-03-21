Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Brr-Zerker class overview

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the Borderlands formula takes on a classic fantasy RPG setting. Gearbox Software's much-anticipated looter shooter is a reinterpretation of its predecessors and offers new concepts while retaining familiar elements.

Among the list of many changes is the Class system. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands allows players to mix any two of its six Classes. This opens up a lot of possibilities for varied playstyles.

Chill enemies to the bone with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Brr-Zerker

If players fancy freezing and then smashing their enemies to death, the Brr-Zerker class is perfect for them.

These Frost-specialists are amazing close-range fighters who wield a special axe that is equipped with Cyro damage. Their skill tree reflects their playstyle. They can also become Enraged to boost damage and have skills that keep their Health Points (HP) up.

Overall, the Brr-Zerker class is the best pick for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players who do not want to give their opponents any breathing space.

1) Class Feat

The Rage of the Ancients is a buff for the Brr-Zerker. It activates when an Action Skill is used. It does not deplete while the Action Skill is active and imbues player attacks with Frost damage.

However, it can stop when the player is downed. Kills made while in the downed Save Your Soul mechanic can revive the player.

Activating the Action Skill button while Enraged restores the Enrage meter.

2) Action Skill

Crush your foes with the power of Frost (Image via Gearbox Software)

Dreadwind and Feral Surge are the Brr-Zerker's two unique Action Skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Dreadwind turns the Fatemaker into a tornado that spins around and deals melee damage to enemies. This also increases Movement Speed and grants Slow Immunity for a while.

Feral Surge causes the player's character to lunge towards an enemy and deal massive Frost damage to them. This instantly kills all non-boss enemies that are below a certain threshold of health points.

Kills made with Feral Surge reset the Action Skill cooldown.

3) Notable skills from Skill Tree

The Brr-Zerker class is all about keeping players close to their enemies while buffing the Fatemaker up and slowing opponents down.

Note that the bracket specifies the number of points into the relevant skill.

Unyielding (0/3): A portion of missing health regenerates over time. This effect is doubled when Enraged.

(0/3): A portion of missing health regenerates over time. This effect is doubled when Enraged. Blast Chill (0/1): Dealing melee damage to enemies has a chance to spawn a Frost Nova, a blast dealing Frost damage to enemies in the vicinity. This Nova cannot Critically Hit.

(0/1): Dealing melee damage to enemies has a chance to spawn a Frost Nova, a blast dealing Frost damage to enemies in the vicinity. This Nova cannot Critically Hit. The Old Ways (0/5): The Fatemaker deals bonus damage and gains increased damage reduction the closer they are to the enemy. The closer the enemy is, the greater the bonus.

(0/5): The Fatemaker deals bonus damage and gains increased damage reduction the closer they are to the enemy. The closer the enemy is, the greater the bonus. Unarmored Defense (0/1): A portion of the Fatemaker's Ward is Reserved and cannot be restored, but their maximum health is increased by a percentage of the reserved amount. Health can no longer be Reserved.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022, for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S.

