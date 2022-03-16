Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has two co-op options to tweak loot and enemy scaling

Fans will soon be able to get their hands on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands when it launches on March 25, 2022. As part of the Borderlands franchise, it will borrow one of the key features of the series, which is co-op.

Players can customize their Fatemaker, pick their Class of choice, and set out on a looter-shooter adventure across the Wonderlands. Co-op allows players to team up and take down the evil Dragon Lord together. Here's how co-op works in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Save the world from danger in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

In typical Borderlands fashion, up to four players can play through the campaign together. There are two options that allow adjusting the co-op experience in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

1) Co-operative:

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



TA-DA! It's 20 MINUTES of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands GAMEPLAY!



Co-op 🤝, Mount Craw 🏔, two boss fights , + MORE in this walkthrough narrated by Creative Director



Btw, this area is OPTIONAL!



2kgam.es/3t9UezB Drumroll please...🥁TA-DA! It's 20 MINUTES of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands GAMEPLAY!Co-op 🤝, Mount Craw 🏔, two boss fights, + MORE in this walkthrough narrated by Creative Director @findmattcox Btw, this area is OPTIONAL! Drumroll please...🥁🎉TA-DA! It's 20 MINUTES of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands GAMEPLAY! 🎉Co-op 🤝, Mount Craw 🏔, two boss fights 🐲💀, + MORE in this walkthrough narrated by Creative Director @findmattcox. Btw, this area is OPTIONAL! 😊👉 2kgam.es/3t9UezB https://t.co/lun04XBlD6

This was first introduced in Borderlands 3, the previous game in the franchise. Co-operative mode instances loot for each player. Meaning each player gets their own loot drops in their game. This solves the problem of fighting over a legendary drop that was present in older Borderlands games.

Additionally, both loot and enemies scale to the levels of each player. So a level 10 player in a level 20 host game will encounter level 10 loot and enemies. Meanwhile, the host will see level 20 loot and enemies. If the host is fighting a level 25 baddie, then that will appear as level 15 for the level 10 player.

2) Coopetition:

Experience this world of wonders and magic with friends or strangers (Image via Gearbox Software)

The "Coopetition" mode offers a traditional Borderlands experience. Loot is not instanced between players, so what drops are encountered are the same across everyone's screens. This means that players will have to decide who gets which loot. Keep a lookout for loot-ninjas when playing Coopetition with randoms.

Enemies (and loot) will also scale to the host's player level. So things will be very tough for a level 5 Fatemaker that has joined a level 20 save file. The upside here is that other stronger players can cover the weaker ones and level them up quickly by beating the level 20 enemies.

Since all players get EXP, the level 5 Fatemaker can grow faster than usual due to the level difference.

Players can also switch between the two modes via the Multiplayer settings in the menu.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands CROSSPLAY CONFIRMED!



Party up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. and PC via the Epic Games Store when



playwonderlands.2k.com/news/tiny-tina… CROSSPLAY CONFIRMED!Party up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. and PC via the Epic Games Store when #TinyTinasWonderlands launches on March 25! 🎉 CROSSPLAY CONFIRMED! 🎉Party up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. and PC via the Epic Games Store when #TinyTinasWonderlands launches on March 25!playwonderlands.2k.com/news/tiny-tina… https://t.co/529xHxaYqi

If that wasn't enough, crossplay is also coming to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on day one. This allows all platforms to play with one another. So a four-player party could have players each on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. PC users would be excited to know that the system requirements have finally been unveiled.

Edited by Danyal Arabi