5 things to know before playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Gearbox Software and 2K Games’ flagship action RPG shooter, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, is all set to be released this March on PC and next-gen consoles. The game will be the 6th installment of the Borderlands series and a successor to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep.

Once again, Tiny Tina takes on the role of Dungeon Master and has the ability to change the game’s world on the fly. As mentioned by 2K Games, Tiny Tina is the world’s most dangerous 13-year-old, who loves sugar, bunnies and weapons-grade explosives.

What to expect before playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Players get to build their own characters by choosing from one of the six character classes and dive into Tiny Tina’s latest Bunkers & Badasses campaign. Similar to its predecessors, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands aims to bring a table-top role-playing gaming experience to its loot shooter formula.

Here are the top 5 things gamers should definitely know before playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:

1) Classes

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands offers six unique character classes that players can choose from to build their character. These include Clawbrinbger, Brr-Zerker, Graveborn, Spellshot, Stabbomancer, and Spore Warden.

Each class has its own action skills, unique abilities, and skill tree. While Brr-Zerkers are experts in Cryo and Melee damage, Clawbringers mainly focus on lightning and fire damage. Spellshots and Graveborn possess similar qualities as Spellshots, specializing in combining Spells with guns, while Graveborn masters Dark Magic, Kill Skills, and Spells.

Spore Warden mainly acts as a companion specialist, and Stabbomancer is hugely effective with critical hits and status effects.

2) Characters

Developers have confirmed 8 characters in the game so far, including Tiny Tina. The other 7 characters include Valentine, Frette, Butt Stallion, Paladin Mike, Torgue, Vesper, and Bones Three-Wood.

While Tiny Tina is the Dungeon Master, Valentine considers himself a dashing rogue with a penchant for danger and a flair for heroism. Frette used to work as an office accounting bot before she encountered Valentine, which resulted in her employer filing for bankruptcy. She loves Bunkers & Badasses and is always eager to fight for more powerful pieces of loot.

Queen Butt Stallion is a magical diamond binicorn who oversees the Wonderlands from her capital city of Brighthoof. Paladin Mike is the head of Queen Butt Stallion’s elite defenders. Torgue is the founder of a pistol company, who left everything behind and took the life of a wandering musician.

Vesper is a powerful soothsayer but doesn’t focus much on loot. Bones Three-Wood sails the most dangerous waters and guards the southern gate of the Briny Shelf.

3) Map

Players get to venture into a world full of quests, loots, and random encounters. There are a lot of different environments to explore, including the city of Brighthoof, Queen Butt Stallion’s Castle, Tangledrift, and Sunfang Oasis. Brighthoof is the capital of Wonderlands, where Butt Stallion's castle is situated.

The capital and the castle area are protected by Diamond Guards, who are responsible for dealing with enemy incursions. Sungfang Oasis is a lush foliage set in the middle of the desert, featuring ancient ruins. Tangledrift is an oversized beanstalk that has its own environment and is inhabited by people living in homes.

4) Gameplay

Players can expect the gameplay to be a lot like the Borderlands. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features similar shooting damage, weapons, and combat styles as its predecessors. The game puts significant emphasis on loot and collectibles alongside weapons.

Melee weapons will be introduced for the first time in the series, while there will be no grenades in the game. Players will be able to cast different spells that act as mini skills to take down enemies. Players will get some serious Borderlands vibes from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gameplay and combat mechanics.

5) Storyline

Though the exact storyline of the game will only come out when it launches, as of now, it is clear that the game will follow the story of Borderlands 2 DLC Assault on Dragon Keep. Wonderlands’ creative director, Matt Cox, revealed that the story takes place shortly after Dragon Keep and will showcase a brand new adventure in the whole new world of Tiny Tina.

The story trailer of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands revealed some important elements of the game, including Dragon Lord, the antagonist in the game, and many new and returning characters, including Torgue, Frette, Valentine, and much more.

Edited by R. Elahi