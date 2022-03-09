Tiny Tina's Wonderlands takes on a roguelite persona for its Chaos Chamber endgame arena

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Gearbox's upcoming fantasy entry in the Borderlands FPS/RPG series, is getting a brand new mode. Called Chaos Chamber, the mode throws players into a randomized dungeon full of tough enemies, challenges, and fantastic loot.

Chaos Chamber will be available to players as an endgame mode, meaning fans will have to beat the game before being able to take on the dungeon. It sounds a lot like Borderlands 2's Digistruct Peak challenge, which also saw Vault Hunters fight their way through waves of tough baddies.

Ready to challenge the forces of evil in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Chaos Chamber?

In the Chaos Chamber, players will fight across three dungeon rooms, face off against a mini-boss and go through three other rooms before taking on the final boss.

Each room features a variety of enemies from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and can differ in size as well as trap variety. There are "over 60 level layouts" that combine to create the ever-changing Chaos Arena. Players get three chances to beat the run, including with their co-op buddies.

Between non-boss rooms, players will get to choose the nature of the next room as they get to decide between two portals. These portals can also grant four rewards: Blessings (buffs, making the Fatemaker stronger), Gear Die (loot), Curses (debuffs, like granting enemies new abilities) and Crystal Die (extra crystals). It is kind of reminiscent of Supergiant Games' 2019 roguelite action game, Hades.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features a couple of other progression elements. For one, players can obtain Crystals by beating a room and Moon Orbs upon clearing the gauntlet.

The latter is an in-game currency that allows re-rolling of Enchantments (this game's version of Borderlands 3's Anoints), which are random passive buffs on a piece of loot. Meanwhile, the former is an in-dungeon item that determines the amount of loot scorable at the end.

Players can obtain extra crystals by completing optional challenges around the room.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands For now, we can confirm that they are not related to gear rarity (rainbow loot) but they ARE something we'll have more to share about later! @EpicNNG Wow so much buzz about these rainbow beams.For now, we can confirm that they are not related to gear rarity (rainbow loot) but they ARE something we'll have more to share about later! @EpicNNG Wow so much buzz about these rainbow beams. 😁 For now, we can confirm that they are not related to gear rarity (rainbow loot) but they ARE something we'll have more to share about later!

Interestingly, one of the shots in the official Chaos Chamber trailer seems to showcase a rainbow beam highlighting certain loot drops.

Some fans have suggested this could be the return of rainbow rarity weapons from Borderlands 2's Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary DLC. However, that is not the case, as confirmed by Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' official Twitter account.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands releases on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S on March 25, 2022.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh