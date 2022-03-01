5 biggest changes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from Borderlands

A 20-minute walkthrough of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands just got released from the official Borderlands YouTube channel prior to the game’s release on March 25.

The long-running franchise of Borderlands from Gearbox Software, published by 2K Games, has been a worldwide hit since the first game came out back in 2009. Since then, the studio has seen three mainstream story games and several spin-off titles.

This time around, the developers are looking to create a new title in the existing Borderlands universe by expanding the story horizon on one of the most beloved characters in Borderlands, Tiny Tina.

As the new walkthrough video dropped online, fans were left speculating about the developers' changes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Biggest changes in TTW from Borderlands

5) Overworld

Even though this game comes off as a new title in the Borderlands franchise, one of the game's core mechanics remains completely different from what has been cited before in this franchise.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a DnD inspired game. So, the developers introduced a whole new aspect of the game that never before existed, the Overworld.

The Overworld is a table-top natured overviewed map where rather than hopping from one mission to another to progress the story, players have the freedom to choose which quest or path they wish to choose to go forth deeper into the lore and character development in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Apart from the usual first-person looting shooting adventure, during their stay in Overworld, players get a top-down view as their characters and companions look like bobbleheads venturing around the map, which connects the various hotspots in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Overworld as shown in the walkthrough video (Image via Borderlands YouTube channel)

4) Dynamic World system

One of the biggest aspects that stands out from Borderlands in this game is that the world around the player is dynamic. During gameplay, the players can often find a random can of soda or a pack of Cheetos or Doritos dropped somewhere in the overworld that may or may not block a certain pathway that the player has traversed through before.

While troublesome in some situations, this feature might come as a breath of fresh air in others as it also enables the players to adapt to different scenarios.

3) The usage of spells

Since the announcement of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands last year at E3, fans have been left wondering what new gameplay-wise features the developers will add to the game that will set it apart from Borderlands.

To answer that question, the developers have decided to add spellcasting in TTW as one of the core mechanics in the game. This goes hand-to-hand with the DnD inspired features, as in many cases, the player might come up against various creatures that are immune or resistant to various types of gun damage, rendering weapons useless against them.

In these times, the player must rely on spellcasting to clear random encounters or simply further the story forward.

2) Melee Combat

Even though melee has been an option before, it was never one of the main focuses in the game. There was never a certain type of weapon where you could only melee the enemy as it always came with gun customization.

However, in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the developers have introduced new melee combat mechanics similar to various RPG genre games where certain weapons are dropped or chosen by the player that has one single purpose of serving, bashing the head of the enemy through melee combat.

1) A plethora of classes

Up until now, only a handful of classes were offered that allowed the players to adapt to a few certain playstyles. But from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, keeping the DnD aspect in mind, the devs have introduced a huge range of classes for players to choose from, allowing them to choose their destiny and playstyle while playing the game.

Apart from these changes, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands also brings character customizations that have never existed before. Before this, one could only choose one class and adapt to its playstyle, but in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the player can customize their own character irrespective of classes to best adapt to their playstyle.

