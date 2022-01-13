When is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands releasing and what are the expected system requirements?

2022 has a competitive schedule of releases, with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands a part of it. Certain games planned for release this year include spinoffs and extensions of mainstream video games of the past. Rainbow Six Extraction is one such example based on the Rainbow Six universe and has a release date in January.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands may not see an early release as Extraction, but it's also a spinoff. The fact that the game is a spinoff of the Borderlands series has generated a lot of hype ever since the first teaser was dropped.

With the turn of the new year, fans will not have to wait much longer since the release date is set to March 25. The game inherits certain elements from the other games of its universe, and it certainly looks like an interesting upcoming release.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to release in March and will be available on PC

Players who have played Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragonkeep will know precisely what to expect. The game was made available as a standalone option, and Wonderlands will be a sequel. The new game gets bigger, more colorful, and has more guns.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be released on March 25, 2022, and will appear on the Epic Games Store. It's pretty soon, considering that Borderlands 3 was only released a couple of years back. However, the game concept has been in development according to developers Gearbox.

The players will have to deal with loads of skeletons and fantastical characters. There are caverns and open lands to explore, and like every Borderlands game, there will be plenty of guns for this ride as well.

The game is available for pre-order on the Epic Games Store and comes in three different editions. The standard edition is the cheapest one, priced at $59.99 with the other editions: Next Level and Chaotic Great, available at higher prices but with more content.

TenchInvest @10_ch_10 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be a 6-month exclusive to the Epic Games Store just like Borderlands 3. It makes perfect sense since $TTWO got $80m in minimum guarantee alone last time. That's basically all of the dev cost secured and makes way for royalty day 1 for Gearbox. $EMBRAC Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be a 6-month exclusive to the Epic Games Store just like Borderlands 3. It makes perfect sense since $TTWO got $80m in minimum guarantee alone last time. That's basically all of the dev cost secured and makes way for royalty day 1 for Gearbox. $EMBRAC https://t.co/csqT2Oc1Ne

However, new players need to ensure that their system can efficiently run the game. Gearbox has already revealed some indications, but the full details are yet to be announced.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands expected system requirements

CPU : Intel i3 530 @2.93 GHz/AMD Phenom II X4 805 @2.5 GHz

: Intel i3 530 @2.93 GHz/AMD Phenom II X4 805 @2.5 GHz RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB OS : Windows 7 64-bit

: Windows 7 64-bit VIDEO CARD : Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon HD 7970 with 3GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon HD 7970 with 3GB PIXEL SHADER : 5.0

: 5.0 VERTEX SHADER : 5.0

: 5.0 SOUND CARD : DirectX 9.0c Compatible

: DirectX 9.0c Compatible FREE DISK SPACE : 15 GB

: 15 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Note: These are the predicted minimum requirements on PC for the game, but it's best to wait for the official details to ensure there's no error.

