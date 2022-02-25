5 fantasy-looter RPGs to check out in anticipation of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The latest RPG/FPS experience from the renowned Borderlands series will soon arrive on console and PC in the form of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Based on the fantasy-themed DLC of Borderlands 2, the upcoming RPG/FPS from Gearbox Software has garnered high expectations from fans.

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, the expansion that drives the setting for the upcoming game, is renowned for its witty take on high fantasy lore. The incorporation of Borderlands gameplay and design results in a game that's familiar yet fresh in many ways - from slaying relentless undead littered around ancient crypts to running fetch quests for townsfolk.

Here are five looter RPGs rooted in the fantasy genre that fans should check out while waiting for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Borderlands isn't the only iconic looter RPG out there

5) Remnant from the Ashes

Gunfire Games' 2019 action-RPG offers one of the more unique takes on the looter-shooter genre. The dark post-apocalyptic vibe meshes well with the grotesque, otherworldly design of enemies.

Though the narrative is admittedly lackluster - a typical "save the remnants of civilization from an interdimensional invasion." Now the gameplay - that's an odd-yet-fitting combination of over-the-shoulder gunplay and close-quarters melee that is clearly inspired by the popular FromSoftware series that doesn't need to be named. Spikes in and balancing issues aside, level design and boss fights are just the icing on the top.

Remnants from the Ashes is available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S.

It also has a prequel game called Chronos: Before the Ashes on PC, PS3, XB1, Switch and Stadia.

4) Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning was developers Big Huge Games and 38 Studios' RPG that came out in 2012. Despite its failed release, it got hailed as a cult classic later.

It had some big names on board and Grant Kirkhope handled the music composition. Meanwhile, world-building was handled by acclaimed author R.A. Salvatore. The game tells the tale of the Fateless One, who was revived by the Soul of Wells - following which they are thrust into the troubles throughout the Faelands.

The combat has some of the best action in a western-RPG so far, with a variety of weapons and gear to tinker around with - even a decade down the line. It's by no means complex, but it's fun. The game originally came out for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 and been ported to PS4, XB1 and Switch via a remaster in 2020

3) Grim Dawn

Created by the team behind Titan Quest, Grim Dawn mimicks the essence of old-school Diablo-esque action-RPGs. Following a successful Kickstarter, it saw a release on February 16, 2016. Cain's world is torn between the warring Chthonians and Aetherials. The desolate wastelands with pockets of civilization are reminiscent of Fallout in a way.

Looking for fast paced isometric hack & slash combat? A dark, atmospheric world? A deep class and skill system? Grim Dawn has you covered. There's an overwhleming In addition to PC, it's also on Xbox One.

2) Nioh

Koei Tecmo's universally praised 2017 JRPG blew everyone's socks off at launch. While a new IP, the Japanese-mythos themed game went above and beyond its peers in the genre. The story follows an Irish samurai named William who sets foot on the demon-ravaged shores of Sengoku-era Japan.

But as is the norm with Soulslike games, they're all about gameplay - which Nioh offers in spades with its addictive combat and high-skill ceiling. Each battle plays out like a puzzle thanks to the stance and stamina recovery mechanics. Throw in the game's bosses that are either large-than-life or stand-toe-to-toe with William's expertise, and its an affair every gamer should experience. The solid weapon variety, stratgeic magic/buffs system and Diablo-like loot system only enrich an already brilliant foundation.

Grab it on PC, PS4 and PS5 or as part of 'The Nioh Collection' on PS5, which includes both it and the sequel with all DLCs.

1) Divinity: Original Sin 2

Larian Studios only rose to fame in the past few years but it did so deservedly. 2015's Divinity: Original Sin 2 can be considered as one of the best RPGs of all time, simply because of how rich its systems are and how meticulously crafted its world is.

Set a thousand years after the first Original Sin title, players control one of four recruitable characters that aim to ascend to divinity. But the path to godhood snakes through endless dangers, many from beyond the imagination of the denizens of Rivellon.

DOS2 isn't as much about loot as it is about strategic, turn-based combat and its environmental chemistry. There's something for every kind of gamer here and the game leaves no stone unturned in that regard. Players are free to approach encounters and situations as they please. Locked gate? Just teleport across it. Don't have the key to a sturdy, opaque door? Just burn it down.

Not many games are present out there like this one, and the game continues to make an impression on the player until the end, thanks to the amount of content and fun gameplay. It's on PC, PS4, XB1 and Switch.

The studio is also bringing its expertise to the upcoming Baldur's Gate 3, which is still in early access development.

