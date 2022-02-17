Baldur's Gate 3 development to continue into 2023

Players have been a part of Baldur's Gate 3 with its early access, which launched on October 6, 2020. Since then, gamers have been eager to know when the game will move out of the early access phase into the full release.

But with an RPG of this magnitude, things are bound to take some time. According to Larian Studios, the game is now looking at a release in 2023.

Players can still gain early access to Baldur's Gate 3 through purchase on Steam

For players that are not looking to wait until 2023 for the official release of Baldur's Gate 3, the early access is currently available on Steam for USD 59.99.

The early access has been getting updates during the time it has been available, and recently the Barbarian class has been made available for players. Currently, this stands as the best way for players to access the game at the moment.

Early access is a great way for players to help Larian Studios test the game

Early Access lets players experience the world of Baldur's Gate 3 early. (Image via Larian Studios)

The more players actively participate in the early access, the easier it will be to help Larian Studios finalize the game.

This is not to say that it will be sped up if players pick up a copy, but players testing a game in large numbers can help reduce bugs and increase the quality of the finished product. After all, as the game is still in its early access, it is not representative of the final result.

There is still a lot of time for Baldur's Gate 3 to grow

With players looking to 2023 as the current benchmark for the official release, there is a lot of time for Larian Studios to perfect this already amazing fantasy RPG.

Players can still look forward to more updates and fun and exciting things to come in the future. Still, some players may choose to wait for the finished product rather than springing for an Early Access copy of the game.

While there is no official date available at the moment, that may change over time

Players should consult Larian Studios for official release information. (Image via Larian Studios)

Currently, there is no official release date provided by Larian Studios for the game to leave its Early Access phase. However, that may change as time moves closer to the end of 2022.

For now, players have to utilize the early access or wait it out until the game is polished enough for official release. But Baldur's Gate 3 will be worth the wait, and players will get their hands on it soon enough.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha