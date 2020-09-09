Create
Baldur's Gate 3 PC official system requirements

Baldur
Baldur's Gate 3 is slated for release on 30 September 2020 (Image Credit: Larian Studios)
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Modified 09 Sep 2020, 06:32 IST
Feature
Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the most anticipated games of the year 2020. The game is developed by Larian Studios, creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Baldur's Gate 3 is a turn-based role-playing game slated to be released on 30 September 2020 for PC and Google Stadia. The game features:

  • Online multiplayer feature for up to 4 players.
  • Origin characters: unique characters with unique agendas.
  • Evolved turn-based combat.
  • Reactive world.
  • Player initiated turn-based mode.

Baldur's Gate 3 official system requirements

Image Credit: Larian Studios
The game will be released in early access so a little issue regarding frames and stability is expected.

Baldur's Gate 3 minimum requirements allow even low-end PCs to run the game. So, if you own a mid-tier PC, the game will work fine for you.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Baldur's Gate 3, as per Steam.

Minimum System Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 70 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Default API is Vulkan 1.1. Directx11 API also provided. The minimum requirements might decrease over the course of Early Access, as performance improves.

Recommended System Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 70 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Default API is Vulkan 1.1. Directx11 API also provided. The recommended requirements might decrease over the course of Early Access, as performance improves.

Baldur's Gate 3 Story

The game’s official description reads:

“Abducted, infected, lost. You are turning into a monster, but as the corruption inside you grows, so does your power. That power may help you to survive, but there will be a price to pay. More than any ability, the bonds of trust that you build within your party could be your greatest strength. Caught in a conflict between devils, deities, and sinister otherworldly forces, you will determine the fate of the Forgotten Realms together.”
Published 09 Sep 2020, 06:32 IST
