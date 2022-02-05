All revealed playable classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is coming and is the 6th instalment of the Borderlands franchise. This follow-up to Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep will have players familiar with the DLC treading upon the fantasy-themed ground.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands once again has Tiny Tina as the Dungeon Master and will have her players going through a classic adventure of Bunkers and Badasses. But what characters can the players pick?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has six confirmed classes

The ultimate quest in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is to defeat the Dragon Lord and have players pick one character class to start with. However, like in Dungeons & Dragons, players will also be multiclass later on in the game. So knowing what classes are available is important.

All six classes will likely be fun to play, but which two should a player pick the upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands? That depends entirely on the playstyle, but here is what is currently known.

1) The Brr-Zerker

Players who like to keep it up-close and personal will be at home with the Brr-Zerker. A Berserker infused with frost damage can become enraged, infuse their weapons with frost magic, and shatter their enemies to bits.

Hailing from the frozen mountains of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, it's no surprise this is what they bring to the table. Capable of dealing out tons of damage, Brr-Zerkers in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can also drain health from defeated enemies, giving them much-needed sustainability.

2) The Stabbomancer

With a terrific name, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands also has a Rogue - the Stabbomancer. They are built around critical hits, stealth gameplay, and assassinating targets. Appearing out of thin air, blades whirling, anything caught in their dance gets shredded.

Experts at exploiting weaknesses can dish out amazing critical hits and employ status effects. This class uses Guns, Melee, and Spells and can effortlessly rotate between the three or the player that wants to appear out of nowhere, devastate something, and vanish again. The Stabbomancer is the choice.

3) The Clawbringer

Unlike the Brr-Zerker, Clawbringers have the elements of thunder and fire to dole out punishment. Wielding a massive hammer, the Clawbringer also has a Wyvern companion primarily focused on elemental damage.

The Clawbringer can also throw spectral hammers for lightning damage, summon gouts of flame, and are a nice mix of ranged and melee damage. They sound like they could be suitable for an average/beginner player since they can handle themselves in both combat ranges.

4) The Spellshot

Spellshots combine powerful arcane magic and excellent gunplay. They sound like they will be akin to a gunslinger of the Wild West, but with magic to compliment their already functional ranged combat in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

The Spellshot can also render an enemy helpless by polymorphing them into something cute and cuddly. This class can also equip two spells at once and use Spellweaving to increase damage and fire rate.

5) The Graveborn

The Graveborn sounds like a classic Dungeons & Dragons Necromancer for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. They also have a special companion to help them fight, like the Clawbringer. This Demi-Lich will help in battle, and when the Graveborn casts a spell, the Demi-Lich will have a unique spell to cast simultaneously.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players can cause Kill Spells to trigger this way, summon other minions, and more. One of the downsides to the Graveborn is that their spells often cost health, so they balance lots of damage with a great deal of risk.

6) The Spore Warden

Like a Druid in nature, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has the Spore Warden, which offers powerful nature spells. Once again, this class also has a companion, a Mushroom, that will help them in combat by releasing deadly toxins. They use firearms and a mystic bow they summon to clear whatever is in their path.

The Spore Warden summons Tornados, buffs their allies, and attacks quickly and effectively. This would probably be the class to act as a supporting role while also dishing out damage in the upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

The various classes all offer something unique. There are many possibilities when it comes to multiclassing in this Borderlands spinoff. These are all of the classes that have been revealed so far, but the possibilities are endless.

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep is free to play for PS+ users for those who can't wait.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar