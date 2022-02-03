Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has finally gone gold, release set for March without any further delays

Gearbox Software has finally announced that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has gone gold. The game will no longer be facing a launch delay and will be released officially on March 25, 2022.

The shooter will be dropping for Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on that day. However, it’s not certain if the launches for all the platforms will be happening at the same time.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



Tiny Tina's Wonderlands JUST WENT GOLD baybay!!! 🥇 don't look nowTiny Tina's Wonderlands JUST WENT GOLD baybay!!! don't look now 👀Tiny Tina's Wonderlands JUST WENT GOLD baybay!!! 🏆🥇 https://t.co/Esxsv5qI0e

For those unaware of what “going gold” means, it’s a status that developers or manufacturers usually tag their products with when the development phase for them is over. This means that the final touches have been laid out, and the title will not be receiving any more delays in its release, irrespective of the circumstances.

A video game boasting the gold status was never a big deal previously. However, with the number of pandemic-related delays that titles have seen throughout 2021, it has honestly grown to be a very special crown to wear.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands a spin-off of the Borderlands series

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn!

AND ( slash OR )

call on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden!



Be

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands TOTALLY NEW "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN" CLASSES are HERE!R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn!AND ( slash ORcall on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden!Be #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now! TOTALLY NEW "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN" CLASSES are HERE! 😏R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn! 💀AND ( slash OR 💜)call on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden! 🍄 Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands https://t.co/M8437BB77X

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off of the Borderlands series. However, unlike the original franchise, it has more RPG elements and boasts a more colorful and fantastical setting.

The shooter will serve as a sequel to Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure, which was a Borderlands 2 expansion when it was first released. Fortunately, the latter has been treated as a stand-alone title of its own, having been featured as one of the free February titles for PlayStation Plus members.

PlayStation @PlayStation



🤜 EA Sports UFC 4

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

*𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑝 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ*

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure



Full details: Your PlayStation Plus games for February are:🤜 EA Sports UFC 4Planet Coaster: Console Edition*𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑝 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ*Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot AdventureFull details: play.st/3KF9NqV Your PlayStation Plus games for February are:🤜 EA Sports UFC 4🎢 Planet Coaster: Console Edition*𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑝 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ*🐲 Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot AdventureFull details: play.st/3KF9NqV https://t.co/0NDqtY7H8M

Wonderlands going gold comes as good news for Borderlands fans who have been anticipating its release for quite some time now. However, it’s important to consider that just because the title has gone gold doesn’t mean that the developer’s work on it is over.

Also Read Article Continues below

After launch, the game could experience a good deal of bugs, issues, and exploits that Gearbox Software will need to iron out over multiple patches and updates.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh