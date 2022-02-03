Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has finally gone gold, release set for March without any further delays

Gearbox Software has finally announced that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has gone gold. The game will no longer be facing a launch delay and will be released officially on March 25, 2022.
The shooter will be dropping for Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on that day. However, it’s not certain if the launches for all the platforms will be happening at the same time.
For those unaware of what “going gold” means, it’s a status that developers or manufacturers usually tag their products with when the development phase for them is over. This means that the final touches have been laid out, and the title will not be receiving any more delays in its release, irrespective of the circumstances.
A video game boasting the gold status was never a big deal previously. However, with the number of pandemic-related delays that titles have seen throughout 2021, it has honestly grown to be a very special crown to wear.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands a spin-off of the Borderlands series
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off of the Borderlands series. However, unlike the original franchise, it has more RPG elements and boasts a more colorful and fantastical setting.
The shooter will serve as a sequel to Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure, which was a Borderlands 2 expansion when it was first released. Fortunately, the latter has been treated as a stand-alone title of its own, having been featured as one of the free February titles for PlayStation Plus members.
Wonderlands going gold comes as good news for Borderlands fans who have been anticipating its release for quite some time now. However, it’s important to consider that just because the title has gone gold doesn’t mean that the developer’s work on it is over.
After launch, the game could experience a good deal of bugs, issues, and exploits that Gearbox Software will need to iron out over multiple patches and updates.