Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: An overview of features & gameplay mechanics

2K's Borderlands franchise is undoubtedly one of their most popular IPs yet. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the latest entry from series developer Gearbox Software. It is a full-fledged successor to Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, a fantasy-themed DLC expansion from Borderlands 2.

Taking place in the Bunkers & Badasses universe, Borderlands' take on tabletop RPGs, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a familiar tale of vanquishing evil. Borderlands 2's explosive teenager Tiny Tina will guide this magical adventure just as she did in TTAoDK.

Gamers can play as the Fatemaker, destined to combat the tyrannical Dragon Lord.

Come explore Tiny Tina's Wonderlands!

In a nutshell, players will shoot and slash their way across bizarre locales and mow down even more outlandish foes. All in the search for loot, as it is a looter shooter, after all.

It follows the same tropes as any other Borderlands game, particularly the entry it uses as a base for its framework: Borderlands 3.

Here are Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features:

1) Choose your class

Use unique abilities to take on foes (Image via Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)

Enjoy clobbering enemies up close? Pick up the Brr-zerker to literally shatter enemies with the power of Frost. Prefer being stealthy? The Stabbomancer is a sneaky and deadly debuffer.

Or take the Clawbringiner, embodying the rage of Lightning and Fire with a hammer and wyvern. Want a bit of both guns and spells? Then the Spellshot's weapon enhancing magic is right up your alley.

2) Faces, both familiar and new

Mr. Torgue as a bard (Image via Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)

Remember Buttstalion and Mr. Torgue? They're back, with the sparkly diamond pony retaining her role of the Queen of the Wonderlands, protecting it from baddies. Everyone's favorite badass is now a bard, complete with a magic lute.

But there are also newcomers to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, like the aloof rogue Valentine and the queen-obsessed Paladin Mike.

3) Elements and rarity

Enemies will also possess their own elements to battle users (Image via Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)

Loot scales across five colors: White (Common), Green (Uncommon), Blue (Rare), Purple (Epic), and Orange (Legendary), so no new rarities here. What is, though, is a brand new element: Dark Magic.

Fire, Frost, Poison (corrosive), and Lightning are fundamentally the same as fans know them, but Dark Magic saps foes' health and adds to your own.

4) Rule the Overworld

The Overworld is yours to explore (Image via Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)

Users will explore a board-game-esque area that interconnects other key locations in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Unique and random events will also take place in the Overworld.

It is inspired by old-school JRPG franchises like Final Fantasy.

5) Press C for customization

Something new to the series is complete control over character customization. All previous games boasted pre-written characters, each with its own backgrounds and specializations.

But here, the developers have promised a" multi-class system", allowing players to mix and match between six unique skill trees. How this translates between established classes and gameplay remains to be seen.

6) Of loot & magic

Employ a vast arsenal of weapons to aid you (Image via Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)

It just isn't a Borderlands game without a sea of loot sprinkled amidst the chaos of flashing muzzles and exploding guts. Expect the same fun and tight gunplay of Borderlands 3 with the basic weapon types: Pistols, SMGs, Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Heavy Weapons (like rocket launchers).

Shields are here, too, renamed to Wards. The Relics/Artifacts are replaced by Rings & Amulets and will also provide passive bonuses.

Everything is accounted for in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and more. Loot also includes dedicated melee weapons, a supplementary utility to your guns. Spells, meanwhile, are equipable loot and have a variety of effects, from offensive to support.

7) Explore the dangerous Wonderlands with friends

Face countless dangers in the Wonderlands (Image via Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is home to many different places, from the vibrant capital of Brighthoof to the deadly hallways of The Fearamid. Many of these are, in turn, home to enemies of all kinds, from standard skeletal undead and trolls to ghoulish mushrooms and amphibian sharks.

Gamers must form a band of four heroes to take on the hazards of Wonderlands. They may compete for loot drops with their friends in the cooperation mode or get their own instanced goodies in cooperation.

For longtime Borderlands fans, it is an evolution of all that has come before; it doesn't look to be doing anything new or revolutionary, and it doesn't need to. Given how cherished TTAoDK is, fans honestly couldn't ask for better than this. Here's hoping Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a return to form for the franchise from a narrative standpoint.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The base game costs $59.99, the Next-Level Edition costs $69.99, and the Chaotic Great Edition costs $89.99.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



Have you found the new Loot-a-pults in the Assault on Dragon Keep One-Shot? Get to firin' and the make it rain! let...there...be...LOOOOOT! ☄️Have you found the new Loot-a-pults in the Assault on Dragon Keep One-Shot? Get to firin' and the make it rain! let...there...be...LOOOOOT! ☄️Have you found the new Loot-a-pults in the Assault on Dragon Keep One-Shot? Get to firin' and the make it rain! ☔️ https://t.co/XvfOWYd59I

On a side note, Gearbox has also made TTAoDK available as a standalone experience on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for $9.99 under the One-Shot subtitle. It is an excellent opportunity for newbies to munch on before the main course.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you ready to delve into this world of wonder and spellcraft?

Edited by Ravi Iyer