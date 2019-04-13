×
Borderlands 3: Troy Baker Refused To Reprise The Role of Rhys Says CEO Of Gearbox 

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
5   //    13 Apr 2019, 13:04 IST

Rhys: One of the main protagonist of Tales From Borderlands Borderlands 3
Rhys: One of the main protagonist of Tales From Borderlands Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is one of the most awaited games the gaming community is looking forward to this year, though some decisions from the game creators and publishers are showing a negative result. Borderlands 3 showcased its first gameplay trailer in PAX East 2019, fans were more than satisfied with the trailer.

The new part of the critically acclaimed shooter-looter co-op game was finally coming. Troy Baker, the famous voice actor who has given voice to many of the famous video game characters like Joel from The Last of Us and others, was not happy with the developers. Baker has voiced Rhys, one of the protagonists from Tales From Borderlands who was also featured in the trailer. Fans were happy to see Rhys in the trailer and were rejoiced to see their favourite voice actor return.

Although that was not the case, when Troy Baker was at Supanova Melbourne he was asked if he would be returning as Rhys. Troy Baker replied, "I'm sorry to break it to y' all, that isn't me". The fans were not happy with the news, as a result, they started tweeting the developers for an answer. The CEO of Gearbox Software replied to a fan that Troy Baker was given the opportunity to reprise the role of Rhys, but he turned it down. Randy Pitchford continued saying, "Fortunately, with how Rhys appears in the game, I don’t think it actually matters at all. You’ll see for yourself when the game comes out and you may disagree with me on that or not."

If you have a look at the tweets from Troy Baker the case seems quite opposite as he seemed quite enthusiastic about reprising the role of Rhys.

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
A simple shut-in otaku, Computer Science Student, Founder of OtakuSama-theAnimeBlog & a gamer. That's all... Need latest updates on Videogames, Tips, Guides, Opinions. Be sure to follow me on SportsKeeda.
