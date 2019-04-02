PUBG Lite PC India Release Updates: Game made available to 3 more Asian countries

Hritwik Raj FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 44 // 02 Apr 2019, 23:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Lite PC Version has now been launched in 3 more Asian countries

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Lite PC version has become a huge success after the game's initial beta release. Despite still being in the beta stages, it already has a significant number of players concurrently playing the game and we know that they have a completely separate team who develop the game from the console's version.

It's the developers' best way to reach a large player base who lacked their high system requirements to play on PC. Available for free, the only thing currently stopping most players is the region lock - as it's only available in Asian countries at present. We know just how lucrative the Asian market is in terms of Battle Royale games such as PUBG, so it's obvious that they'd target the same market.

Although fans from other countries, such as India, are unhappy about the game still not being released yet in their respective territories, it has recently been made available in three more Asian countries:

The Beta Test service for PUBG LITE first started in Thailand on January 24th followed by the expansion to other SEA regions and Bangladesh on February 14th. PUBG LITE has further expanded its service today, March 28th, to 3 more regions: Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

The game's release date in India is yet to be confirmed by the developers. The only existing workaround this issue is to use a VPN service, which has an adverse effect on ping and ultimately spoils the overall gaming experience.

It is expected to be released at some stage between now and the end of 2019 but with no announcement, it's understandable that the developers are being cautious with their expansion to different countries, testing the waters.

If any new update arrives, we'll be sure to let you know - so stay tuned for the latest gaming news as always on Sportskeeda!

Advertisement