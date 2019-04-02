×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Lite PC India Release Updates: Game made available to 3 more Asian countries

Hritwik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
44   //    02 Apr 2019, 23:40 IST

PUBG Lite PC Version has now been launched in 3 more Asian countries
PUBG Lite PC Version has now been launched in 3 more Asian countries

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Lite PC version has become a huge success after the game's initial beta release. Despite still being in the beta stages, it already has a significant number of players concurrently playing the game and we know that they have a completely separate team who develop the game from the console's version.

It's the developers' best way to reach a large player base who lacked their high system requirements to play on PC. Available for free, the only thing currently stopping most players is the region lock - as it's only available in Asian countries at present. We know just how lucrative the Asian market is in terms of Battle Royale games such as PUBG, so it's obvious that they'd target the same market.

Although fans from other countries, such as India, are unhappy about the game still not being released yet in their respective territories, it has recently been made available in three more Asian countries:

The Beta Test service for PUBG LITE first started in Thailand on January 24th followed by the expansion to other SEA regions and Bangladesh on February 14th. PUBG LITE has further expanded its service today, March 28th, to 3 more regions: Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

The game's release date in India is yet to be confirmed by the developers. The only existing workaround this issue is to use a VPN service, which has an adverse effect on ping and ultimately spoils the overall gaming experience.

It is expected to be released at some stage between now and the end of 2019 but with no announcement, it's understandable that the developers are being cautious with their expansion to different countries, testing the waters.

If any new update arrives, we'll be sure to let you know - so stay tuned for the latest gaming news as always on Sportskeeda

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Lite
Hritwik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
PUBG Lite PC is expanding to 3 more Asian countries today; Is India one of them?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC News: India Release Date, Asian Server, PUBG Lite Other Maps and More 
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE: How to fix launcher issues and reduce game crashes in PUBG PC LITE
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: PC Beta Expands to 5 More Regions, Including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Cambodia..
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE News: PUBG LITE PC BETA will soon be available in 4 more regions
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC: New Event and India release
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite: PC System Requirements Much Lower than Fortnite Battle Royale, India Release Date Update 
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE (PC) BETA soon to be available on Steam: The global release is nearer than you can think!
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite for PC: Is the game just like PUBG Mobile on Emulator?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC to not release on Steam
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us