Borderlands 3 Will Release On September 13, Pre-Order Rewards, New Heroes & Their Special Attacks

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
14   //    04 Apr 2019, 02:23 IST

Borderlands 3 Image Featuring Main Antagonists Tyreen and Troy
Borderlands 3 Image Featuring Main Antagonists Tyreen and Troy

Borderlands 3 has dropped another trailer featuring a ton of new details about the game. On top of that Borderlands has finally received a final release date for the game. Borderlands 3 is slated to release on September 19, 2019. Previously the game had rumours of being released on October 10 as many people interpreted some digits in the reveal trailer of Borderlands 3 and speculated it as the release date. Many of the people agreed on the possibility of the numbers being a release date for Borderlands 3 including us. Though after the officials confirming the release date we can take that out.

Borderlands 3 offers players a cool looking gold skin pack upon pre-ordering the game. Borderlands series is one of the best looter-shooter game out there. This time the series is going to explore different planets with unique loots and rewards. Borderlands 3 introduces new fearless renegade mercenaries on the wildest interplanetary treasure hunt of all time. The four new characters Borderlands 3 includes,

  • FL4K who is a wandering robotic tracker whose cold steel heart warms only for their pet beasts. FL4K can tame beasts and use them offensively, in the reveal trailer we saw the tamed beasts have same mechanical eyes as FL4K. FL4K can be considered an alternative to Mordecai who had Bloodwing as his pet and main attack.
  • Amara beats bad guys into pancakes with her psychic fists. Amara is yet another siren with a badass ability to annihilate her enemies with just punches. She can be considered an alternative to Brick from Borderlands 1.
  • Moze’s best friend is a 10-ton walking killing machine. Moze is a unique character, she will be the soldier class in Borderlands 3 emphasizing more on firepower.
  • Zane, the semi-retired corporate hitman... well, he’s Zane. Zane is somewhat similar to zero in terms of abilities as he can also use a hologram body double. 

Also Read,

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
A simple shut-in otaku, Computer Science Student, Founder of OtakuSama-theAnimeBlog & a gamer. That's all... Need latest updates on Videogames, Tips, Guides, Opinions. Be sure to follow me on SportsKeeda.
